As protesters armed with sticks and discarded police shields prepared to storm the mayor’s office in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, they chanted: “Old man out!”
They were not referring to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 68, but former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev, the 81-year-old who, after more than 25 years in office, picked career diplomat Tokayev as his loyalist successor in 2019.
Since Kazakhstan’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Nazarbayev has been synonymous with the world’s ninth-largest country, a majority Muslim Central Asian state rich in oil.
However, Nazarbayev has yet to appear in public since the country was last week plunged into unprecedented chaos when armed clashes between protesters and police escalated from demonstrations over a New Year fuel price hike.
For many residents of the city of 1.8 million people, the strongman, who styles himself as a force for stability in the wider region, is an increasingly incendiary figure.
“Kazakhstan has been turned into a private company of the Nazarbayevs,” said a 58-year-old called Saule, as Almaty residents surveyed the bullet-strewn territory of the presidential residence.
“One clan lives well and everyone else is in poverty,” said Yermek Alimbayev, a builder who was chatting with volunteers at a makeshift checkpoint in the city, where Kazakh military and a force from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization have secured strategic buildings.
In one particularly striking image this week, demonstrators pulled down a statue of Nazarbayev in the provincial town of Taldykorgan.
While the precise contours of the political crisis that has engulfed Kazakhstan are unclear, it is evident that the ruling elite have been roiled.
On Saturday, authorities announced the arrest on treason charges of Karim Masimov, a Nazarbayev ally dismissed from his post at the height of the unrest.
