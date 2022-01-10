Pakistani rescuers were yesterday working to clear routes to a locked-in hill town sheltering thousands of tourists after 22 people died in vehicles trapped by heavy snow.
The resort town of Murree, about 70km northeast of Islamabad, was last week inundated with tourists and day-trippers after unusually heavy snow turned it into a winter wonderland.
However, a blizzard from Friday onward felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading to the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300m.
Photo: AFP
“It was not snow, and not even heavy snow, it was unprecedented ... with four to five feet [1.22m to 1.5m] in a few hours,” Tariq Ullah, an administrative official in nearby Nathia Gali, said yesterday.
“[I] never saw such a huge snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, uprooted trees and avalanches. People around were terrified, each having his or her own account of suffering,” he added.
Officials said that nearly 100,000 visitors in thousands of vehicles had thronged the town by Friday, causing an enormous traffic jam even before the blizzard.
They said 22 people died in vehicles trapped in the snow overnight Friday — either from cold or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes generated by drivers running engines to keep warm.
They included 10 children — six who died alongside their mother and father, who was a police officer.
“We are switching on the heater and going to sleep,” the Dawn newspaper quoted Assistant Inspector Naveed Iqbal as saying in a call to his son in the capital.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and upset by the tragedy, but that the unprecedented snowfall and rush of people “caught district admin unprepared.”
However, several Pakistan newspapers yesterday excoriated administrators, saying that the Pakistan Meteorological Department had as early as Thursday warned of the approaching blizzard.
“All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” the National Weather Forecasting Centre said on Thursday, adding that “heavy snowfall” could cause road closures in Murree and elsewhere.
Authorities promised to conduct an investigation.
“Our first priority was rescue, which is ongoing, then relief,” Punjab Provincial Government spokesman Hasaan Khawar wrote on Twitter yesterday.
“Then a high-level inquiry will be launched and if there is any kind of negligence, action will be taken against all those involved,” he added.
The Pakistan Armed Forces’ public relations unit, Inter-Services Public Relations, said that the military had pulled all survivors from vehicles trapped along the route to Murree and taken them to shelters set up in the town.
More than 1,000 abandoned vehicles along the route were hampering efforts by bulldozers to clear snow from roads, and in some areas troops were using shovels, it said.
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,