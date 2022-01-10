Cold kills 22 stuck at Pakistani resort

HEAVY BLIZZARD: A Punjab spokesman said: ‘Our first priority was rescue, which is ongoing, then relief. Then a high-level inquiry will be launched ... action will be taken’

AFP, ISLAMABAD





Pakistani rescuers were yesterday working to clear routes to a locked-in hill town sheltering thousands of tourists after 22 people died in vehicles trapped by heavy snow.

The resort town of Murree, about 70km northeast of Islamabad, was last week inundated with tourists and day-trippers after unusually heavy snow turned it into a winter wonderland.

However, a blizzard from Friday onward felled trees and blocked narrow roads leading to the town, which clings to steep hills and valleys at an altitude of 2,300m.

People work to clear a road after a heavy snowfall in Murree, Pakistan, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“It was not snow, and not even heavy snow, it was unprecedented ... with four to five feet [1.22m to 1.5m] in a few hours,” Tariq Ullah, an administrative official in nearby Nathia Gali, said yesterday.

“[I] never saw such a huge snowstorm in my life. There were strong winds, uprooted trees and avalanches. People around were terrified, each having his or her own account of suffering,” he added.

Officials said that nearly 100,000 visitors in thousands of vehicles had thronged the town by Friday, causing an enormous traffic jam even before the blizzard.

They said 22 people died in vehicles trapped in the snow overnight Friday — either from cold or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes generated by drivers running engines to keep warm.

They included 10 children — six who died alongside their mother and father, who was a police officer.

“We are switching on the heater and going to sleep,” the Dawn newspaper quoted Assistant Inspector Naveed Iqbal as saying in a call to his son in the capital.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked and upset by the tragedy, but that the unprecedented snowfall and rush of people “caught district admin unprepared.”

However, several Pakistan newspapers yesterday excoriated administrators, saying that the Pakistan Meteorological Department had as early as Thursday warned of the approaching blizzard.

“All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” the National Weather Forecasting Centre said on Thursday, adding that “heavy snowfall” could cause road closures in Murree and elsewhere.

Authorities promised to conduct an investigation.

“Our first priority was rescue, which is ongoing, then relief,” Punjab Provincial Government spokesman Hasaan Khawar wrote on Twitter yesterday.

“Then a high-level inquiry will be launched and if there is any kind of negligence, action will be taken against all those involved,” he added.

The Pakistan Armed Forces’ public relations unit, Inter-Services Public Relations, said that the military had pulled all survivors from vehicles trapped along the route to Murree and taken them to shelters set up in the town.

More than 1,000 abandoned vehicles along the route were hampering efforts by bulldozers to clear snow from roads, and in some areas troops were using shovels, it said.