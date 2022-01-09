INDONESIA
Bali releases rescued turtles
Authorities on Bali yesterday released 33 endangered green sea turtles into the ocean in an effort to boost a population threatened by poachers and illegal traders. The turtles, from the Chelonia mydas species that is protected in the country, were released on Kuta beach after being rescued during a navy operation against poachers last month. Tourists gathered to watch and film the release, cheering the turtles on as they trudged across on the beach. “It’s a great idea for the conservation effort,” Australian tourist Briant Firth said. “They were getting some of the poachers and they were saving the turtles.” Indonesia has become a hub of international trafficking of marine turtles, feeding demand from countries such as China, Malaysia and Vietnam. Anyone convicted of involvement in the trade can be jailed for up to five years.
SOUTH KOREA
Seoul dismisses missile test
The government on Friday dismissed North Korea’s claim to have launched a hypersonic missile on Wednesday as an exaggeration, saying it was a normal ballistic missile that could be intercepted. The government has previously avoided publicly disputing North Korea’s weapons tests, apparently so as not to aggravate relations. The Ministry of National Defense said it believes North Korea has not acquired the technologies needed to launch a hypersonic weapon. It said in a report that what North Korea fired was a type of ballistic missile that was displayed in October during a weapons exhibition in Pyongyang. It said South Korean and US forces could shoot it down.
HONG KONG
Officials suspended
Authorities on Friday suspended several government officials from duty after they were among 170 ordered to be quarantined at a government facility after attending a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for COVID-19. Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said in a statement late on Friday that the officials who were at the party and who are subject to quarantine would be suspended from their duties and must use their vacation days while they are isolated for 21 days. About a dozen government officials and nearly 20 lawmakers attended the party for a Chinese official. Lam said an investigation would be conducted to assess whether the officials breached conduct by attending the event.
SRI LANKA
Firm paid for rejected goods
The government paid a Chinese company US$6.8 million despite rejecting its shipment of organic fertilizer as substandard, officials said yesterday, even though Colombo is in the throes of a foreign exchange crisis. The state-run People’s Bank of Sri Lanka said it paid Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group US$6.87 million in connection with an out-of-court settlement over the shipment. Fertilizer is one of the items in short supply in Sri Lanka, but authorities said in October that tests had shown the shipment was contaminated and banned it from landing anywhere on the island. China retaliated by blacklisting the bank and threatening international legal action against Colombo. Beijing is a key development partner of Colombo and has given it billions of dollars in loans, raising concern that Sri Lanka might be heading for a Chinese debt trap, although both nations have rejected such worries. The settlement came ahead of a visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) yesterday.
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,