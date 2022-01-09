World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Bali releases rescued turtles

Authorities on Bali yesterday released 33 endangered green sea turtles into the ocean in an effort to boost a population threatened by poachers and illegal traders. The turtles, from the Chelonia mydas species that is protected in the country, were released on Kuta beach after being rescued during a navy operation against poachers last month. Tourists gathered to watch and film the release, cheering the turtles on as they trudged across on the beach. “It’s a great idea for the conservation effort,” Australian tourist Briant Firth said. “They were getting some of the poachers and they were saving the turtles.” Indonesia has become a hub of international trafficking of marine turtles, feeding demand from countries such as China, Malaysia and Vietnam. Anyone convicted of involvement in the trade can be jailed for up to five years.

SOUTH KOREA

Seoul dismisses missile test

The government on Friday dismissed North Korea’s claim to have launched a hypersonic missile on Wednesday as an exaggeration, saying it was a normal ballistic missile that could be intercepted. The government has previously avoided publicly disputing North Korea’s weapons tests, apparently so as not to aggravate relations. The Ministry of National Defense said it believes North Korea has not acquired the technologies needed to launch a hypersonic weapon. It said in a report that what North Korea fired was a type of ballistic missile that was displayed in October during a weapons exhibition in Pyongyang. It said South Korean and US forces could shoot it down.

HONG KONG

Officials suspended

Authorities on Friday suspended several government officials from duty after they were among 170 ordered to be quarantined at a government facility after attending a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for COVID-19. Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said in a statement late on Friday that the officials who were at the party and who are subject to quarantine would be suspended from their duties and must use their vacation days while they are isolated for 21 days. About a dozen government officials and nearly 20 lawmakers attended the party for a Chinese official. Lam said an investigation would be conducted to assess whether the officials breached conduct by attending the event.

SRI LANKA

Firm paid for rejected goods

The government paid a Chinese company US$6.8 million despite rejecting its shipment of organic fertilizer as substandard, officials said yesterday, even though Colombo is in the throes of a foreign exchange crisis. The state-run People’s Bank of Sri Lanka said it paid Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group US$6.87 million in connection with an out-of-court settlement over the shipment. Fertilizer is one of the items in short supply in Sri Lanka, but authorities said in October that tests had shown the shipment was contaminated and banned it from landing anywhere on the island. China retaliated by blacklisting the bank and threatening international legal action against Colombo. Beijing is a key development partner of Colombo and has given it billions of dollars in loans, raising concern that Sri Lanka might be heading for a Chinese debt trap, although both nations have rejected such worries. The settlement came ahead of a visit by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) yesterday.