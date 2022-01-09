Some asked to hug, others got hugged without asking and one man, wearing the only clothes he had left, just clasped hands with US President Joe Biden as he made a tour on Friday of a devastating Colorado wildfire.
Surrounded by damage from the inferno, Biden sought to comfort locals.
The 79-year-old Democrat has long been famous for his ability to show empathy, and he did just that as he moved along a line of families and firefighters in Louisville, which burned to cinders in the Marshall fire on Thursday last week.
Photo: AFP
“We lost everything,” a man told Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden.
“I’m not even properly dressed because this is all I have,” the man said to Biden, gesturing at his long shorts.
“We definitely need help,” said the man’s son, who was also dressed in shorts, despite the snow covering the ruins of the neighborhood.
Biden held the father’s hand for a long time, and after shaking hands with a dozen firefighters, gave them all ceremonial coins.
One woman looked at Jill Biden, said: “May I?” and then embraced her.
Biden put his arms around others.
About 1,000 homes were destroyed in the blaze near the state’s biggest city Denver, and two people remain missing, authorities said.
Biden later spoke at a local recreation center, where he said that “there’s nothing so frightening, in my view,” as fire.
“I can’t imagine what it’s like to be here in this neighborhood and see winds whipping up to 100 miles an hour [160kph] and see flames approaching,” he said.
Referring to huge wildfires around the country in an age of climate change, Biden said “more land has burned in the United States ... than make up the entire, in terms of total acreage, as the entire state of New Jersey.”
“The situation is a blinking code red for our nation,” he added, referring to unusually high winds and the late arrival of snow as responsible for creating “a tinder box.”
“We can’t ignore the reality that these fires are being supercharged, they’re being supercharged” by climate change, he said.
Biden said that families had asked him: “What do we do now?”
“Well, hang on to one another,” he said in response, recalling his history of family tragedy, when he said he had been “through” things.
“That’s the way. Find purpose in what you’ve been through,” he said.
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
Chinese authorities yesterday said they have punished officials after footage went viral of an eight-month pregnant woman miscarrying in the locked-down city of Xian, when a hospital refused her entry without a COVID-19 test. The city of 13 million has been under strict home confinement for two weeks to stamp out an outbreak, in line with Beijing’s strict “zero COVID-19” strategy. The incident was detailed in a social media post by the woman’s niece on Saturday, which included photos and video of the woman sitting on a plastic stool outside the hospital surrounded by a pool of blood. The post said that the
A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. In one vision, offshore wind farms could use seawater to essentially store energy until it is needed, helping wean humanity off fossil fuels. “We came up with a solution that we call the ocean battery,” Frits Bliek, CEO of Dutch start-up Ocean Grazer, said while showing off the system at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Amid the growing push away from climate-warming energy sources such as coal,