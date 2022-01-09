Authorities in Kazakhstan have detained former Kazakh prime minister and head of the National Security Committee (KNB) Karim Massimov on suspicion of high treason, the committee said yesterday.
The KNB said in a statement that Massimov was detained on Thursday.
“On Jan. 6 of this year, the National Security Committee launched a pretrial investigation into high treason,” the statement said.
“On the same day, on suspicion of committing this crime, former chairman of the KNB, K.K. Massimov, was detained and placed in a temporary detention center, along with others,” it added.
Massimov, a close ally of Kazakhstan’s founding president Nursultan Nazarbayev, was this week sacked from his post as head of the KNB after protesters in the nation’s largest city, Almaty, stormed government buildings.
A spokesperson for Nazarbayev yesterday said that the ex-leader is in the capital, Nur-Sultan, dismissing rumors of him leaving the Central Asian country.
Nazarbayev “calls on everyone to rally around the president of Kazakhstan to overcome current challenges and ensure the integrity of the country,” Aidos Ukibay wrote on Twitter.
Dozens have died and public buildings across Kazakhstan have been ransacked and torched in the worst violence experienced by the former Soviet republic in 30 years of independence.
After several days of violence, security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan’s main city by Friday.
Russian-backed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down a countrywide uprising.
At Tokayev’s invitation, a Russia-led military alliance has been deployed at a time of high tension in East-West relations.
The US on Friday said that it had approved the voluntary departure of nonemergency US government employees and family members from the consulate general in Almaty.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is concerned about the ongoing state of emergency in Kazakhstan, adding that Washington has questions about the request for Russian-led security troops.
“It would seem to me that the Kazakh authorities and government certainly have the capacity to deal appropriately with protests, to do so in a way that respects the rights of protesters while maintaining law and order, so it’s not clear why they feel the need for any outside assistance. So, we’re trying to learn more about it,” Blinken told reporters.
Nazarbayev, 81, was the longest-serving ruler of an ex-Soviet state until he turned over the presidency to Tokayev in 2019. His family is widely believed to have retained influence in the purpose-built capital that bears his name.
