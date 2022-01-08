World News Quick Take

AUSTRALIA

NSW reinstates restrictions

New South Wales (NSW) yesterday reinstated some restrictions and suspended elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases surged to another record. The nation’s most populous state reported 38,625 new cases, prompting NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet to announce regulations banning dancing and singing in pubs and nightclubs, and delaying non-urgent surgeries until the middle of next month. Hospitalizations reached 1,738 in the state yesterday and health authorities warned that the number could spike to 4,700 or even 6,000 in a worst-case scenario within the next month. Hospitals are already are under strain as about 3,800 medical professionals are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

CHINA

Delta cases spread

A Delta variant-fueled COVID-19 outbreak is not showing signs of easing, with cases now cropping up elsewhere in the nation and technology hub Shenzhen on high alert, despite a dropoff in the latest epicenter, Xian. The National Health Commission yesterday reported 116 new domestic cases from the previous day, including 57 in the city of Xian and 56 in Henan Province. Three asymptomatic infections were found in Shanghai. Shenzhen discouraged people from leaving the city after separately announcing two new infections, according to a local authorities’ statement. Starting today, those who need to exit are required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result.

JAPAN

Billionaire eyes next feat

Billionaire Yusaku Maezawa yesterday said that his trip into space had given him a new appreciation for Earth, and he now hopes to plunge into the ocean’s forbidding Mariana Trench. Maezawa and his assistant, Yozo Hirano, last month spent 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS), where they documented life in space for 1 million YouTube subscribers. Speaking for the first time since his return to Japan, Maezawa told a press conference in Tokyo: “Going to space makes you even more fascinated about the Earth. You learn to appreciate how you feel the wind, smell things and experience the seasons.” The ISS trip was only the first of the 46-year-old’s planned space forays. He is already scheduled to take eight people on a 2023 mission around the moon, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. However, he said he has another exploration in mind now as well. “Not only to go to the moon, not just to travel upwards, but also downwards is another dream of mine,” he said. “I am thinking about going down to the Mariana Trench, deep under the ocean,” he said.

NIGERIA

Three Chinese kidnapped

Police said that gunmen abducted three Chinese nationals working in the north-central region. The gunmen on Tuesday also killed two Nigerians who were working with the expatriates at a hydroelectric power plant under construction in Niger state, which neighbors the Nigerian capital, Abuja. The workers were installing a transmission line tower at the plant in the village of Gussase when the attackers arrived and opened fire, police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun said in a statement on Wednesday. “Police tactical team attached to the facility engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel while four of the expatriates were rescued,” Abiodun said, adding that with one of the Chinese workers and two local workers sustained bullet injuries. He said an “aggressive manhunt” was under way to rescue the three hostages.

MEXICO

Ten bodies dumped at office

Assailants on Thursday left 10 beaten, murdered bodies in front of the Zacatecas governor’s office. The bodies of eight men and two women were found crammed into a pickup truck left before dawn near a Christmas tree in the main plaza of the state capital, Zacatecas. “They came to leave them here ... bodies, apparently beaten, with wounds,” Zacatecas Governor David Monreal said. Francisco Murillo, the state’s chief prosecutor, said that several suspects had been arrested in connection with the body dump, but refused to give more details. The federal Public Safety Department said that federal agencies were sending reinforcements to help in the investigation.

UNITED STATES

Two win US$632m lottery

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split US$632 million, officials said on Thursday. The Wisconsin Lottery said that the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon, but the winner has not yet come forward. The winning ticket in California was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, the California Lottery said. The winners have a cash option of splitting US$450 million.

PERU

Almost 100,000 lost parents

COVID-19 killed at least one parent or primary caregiver for nearly 100,000 children in the country with the world’s highest COVID-19 death rate, the government reported on Thursday. “Unfortunately our country has almost 98,000 children who lost their father, mother or guardian during the pandemic,” Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations Anahi Durand said, citing figures published in the medical journal The Lancet. More than 6,000 Peruvians per 1 million have died from the disease, official figures show. The government provides a pension of 200 soles (US$50.42) every two months to more than 18,000 families. Durand hopes to expand the benefit to cover psychological and educational support, and to reach more than 83,000 children and adolescents.

UNITED STATES

Child might have started fire

Investigators are looking into whether a five-year-old who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 family members in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials said on Thursday. The disclosure was included in a search warrant application, as city and federal investigators sought to determine the cause of the blaze, the city’s deadliest in more than a century, which took the lives of three sisters and several of their children early on Wednesday.

UNITED STATES

Five died of rabies last year

Five Americans died of rabies last year — the largest number in a decade, health officials said on Thursday, adding that some of the people did not realize they had been infected or refused life-saving shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with bats. Officials said the deaths were tragic and could have been prevented. One, an 80-year-old Illinois man, refused to take life-saving shots because of a longstanding fear of vaccines. An Idaho man and a Texas boy did not get shots because of a belief that no bat bite or scratch broke their skin. In all three cases, people “either trivialized the exposure [to bats] or they didn’t recognize the severity of rabies,” said Ryan Wallace, a CDC rabies expert who coauthored the report.