One swinging a sledgehammer and the other a crowbar, twin brothers Steven and Brian Krijger grin as they take turns pulverizing a Peugeot 106 spray-painted with the words “FUCK COVID.”
They are participants in “CarSmash,” a Dutch project aimed at providing locked-down locals with ways of releasing anger and frustration built up during a COVID-19 pandemic now entering its third year.
Dutch bars, restaurants and most stores have been closed since the middle of last month, when curbs took effect that the government — battling to contain record numbers of coronavirus cases — is not due to review until Friday next week.
Photo: Reuters
“There is nothing to do these days,” Brian Krijger said. “We can’t work because we own a bar and we are closed. So we thought we’d let some of that frustration go and smash a car.”
Merlijn Boshuizen, who runs CarSmash from a breakers’ yard in Vijfhuizen near Amsterdam, said that clients begin by spray-painting “what’s present in their lives” onto their chosen vehicle.
“The minute that they start wrecking the car, we ask them to close their eyes, to feel their feet on the floor, feel the power, every vein in your body, feel what you are doing, and in that way to try to get it out of your life,” Boshuizen said.
Photo: Reuters
A few miles to the south in The Hague, vocal coach Julie Scott runs “Screech at the Beach,” a scheme with similar aims that she developed while looking for “something physical and something to release some of the tension” built up by not being able to work indoors.
Facing into the wind side by side with Scott as it whipped off the sea, client Rozemarijn Kardijk jumped up and down yelling until she ran out of breath while trying to suppress a laugh.
“You can just — whaa — let yourself go,” said Rozemarijn, a management secretary hoping to learn to speak with more confidence in her professional life.
“You don’t have to think about other things, it’s the wideness of the beach and the sea... Your voice goes over the sea and it doesn’t return to you. It’s a sense of freedom,” she added.
