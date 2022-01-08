Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82

AP





Peter Bogdanovich, the ascot-wearing cinephile and director of 1970s black-and-white classics such as The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died on Thursday. He was 82.

Bogdanovich died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, said his daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich.

Considered part of a generation of young “New Hollywood” directors, Bogdanovich was heralded as an auteur from the start, with the chilling lone shooter film Targets and soon after The Last Picture Show, from 1971.

US director Peter Bogdanovich poses for photographs at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29, 2014. Photo: AFP

His evocative and melancholic portrait of teenage angst and middle age loneliness in small, dying town earned eight Oscar nominations, won two and catapulted him to stardom at the age of 32. He followed with the screwball comedy What’s Up, Doc?, starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal, and then the Depression-era road trip film Paper Moon, which won 10-year-old Tatum O’Neal an Oscar as well.

His turbulent personal life was also often in the spotlight, from his well-known affair with Cybill Shepherd that began during the making of The Last Picture Show while he was married to his close collaborator, Polly Platt, to the murder of his Playmate girlfriend Dorothy Stratten and his subsequent marriage to her younger sister, Louise, who was 29 years his junior.

Streisand wrote on Twitter that “Peter always made me laugh! He’ll keep making them laugh up there, too.”

Francis Ford Coppola wrote in an e-mail: “May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the thrill of our applause forever.”

Bogdanovich “was right there at the crossroads of the Old Hollywood and the New,” Martin Scorsese wrote in an e-mail.

Born in Kingston, New York, in 1939, Bogdanovich started out as an actor, a film journalist and critic, working as a film programmer at the Museum of Modern Art, where through a series of retrospectives and monographs, he endeared himself to a host of old guard filmmakers including Orson Welles, Howard Hawks and John Ford.

Bogdanovich’s relationship with Shepherd led to the end of his marriage to Platt, with whom he shared daughters Antonia and Sashy, and a fruitful creative partnership. The 1984 film Irreconcilable Differences was loosely based on the scandal.

He began an affair with Stratten while directing her in They All Laughed in the spring and summer of 1980. Her husband, Paul Snider, murdered her that August.

Nine years later, at 49, he married her younger sister, Louise Stratten, who was 20. They divorced in 2001.