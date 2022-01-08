US President Joe Biden on Thursday blamed former US president Donald Trump and his supporters for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year’s assault on the US Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that the US’ system of government remains under urgent threat.
The president set the tone on a day of remembrance that brought fiery speeches, moments of silence and anguished accounts from lawmakers recalling Jan. 6 last year, when a Trump mob laid siege to the Capitol and rioters tried to stop the routine, ceremonial certification of election results.
Almost no Republicans joined Biden and the Democrats in what some hoped would be a day of reconciliation.
Photo: AFP
Instead, it was a fresh and jarring display of a nation still deeply torn by the lies that led to the riot.
“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “You can’t love your country only when you win.”
His voice booming at times, reverberating in the ornate Statuary Hall where rioters had laid siege, the president called on Americans to remember what they saw last year with their own eyes: the mob attacking police and breaking windows, a Confederate flag inside the Capitol, gallows erected outside amid calls to hang the vice president — all while Trump sat at the White House watching on TV.
“The former president’s supporters are trying to rewrite history,” Biden said. “They want you to see Election Day as the day of insurrection and the riot that took place here on Jan. 6 as a true expression of the will of the people. Can you think of a more twisted way to look at this country, to look at America? I cannot.”
The president’s remarks drew a stark contrast with the false narratives that persist about the Capitol assault, including the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.
Five people died in the Capitol siege and its immediate aftermath.
“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie,” Biden said. “The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election.”
From Florida, Trump revived his unfounded attack on the elections.
He accepted no responsibility for sending the thousands of supporters to the Capitol that day when he told them to “fight like hell.”
By Thursday evening, he sent out a fundraising appeal.
US Representative Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the attack and one of the few Republican lawmakers attending the Capitol ceremonies, warned that “the threat continues.”
“Unfortunately, too many in my own party are embracing the former president, are looking the other way or minimizing the danger,” she told NBC’s Today show. “That’s how democracies die. We simply cannot let that happen.”
Throughout the day, lawmakers shared their experiences of being trapped in the House or rushed away from the Senate, as the siege raged for hours. US Representative Dan Kildee of Michigan showed a shard of glass from one of the Capitol’s broken windows he carries in his pocket.
“Jan. 6 is not over,” he said. “The threat, and the lie that fuels that threat, continues to rear its head.”
