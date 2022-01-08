Cambodian PM to meet Burmese military leaders

LEGITIMACY? Hun Sen, the first head of state to visit Myanmar since the military seized power last year, is to promote an ASEAN-endorsed five-point peace plan

AP, BANGKOK





Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen arrived early yesterday in Myanmar, seeking to revive a diplomatic initiative to restore peace following a military takeover nearly a year ago. Critics contend his mission would just legitimize the army’s seizure of power.

Live video on Hun Sen’s official Facebook page showed the prime minister, the first head of state to visit Myanmar since the military seized power in February last year, being welcomed by senior Burmese officials after his arrival in the capital, Naypyidaw.

In his role as the current chairperson of the ASEAN, Hun Sen is to meet with Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew Myanmar’s democratically elected government, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and plunging the nation into violent conflict and economic disaster.

He is to promote a five-point peace plan for Myanmar endorsed by ASEAN last year.

Hun Sen is himself an authoritarian leader who has held power for 36 years and keeps a tight leash on political activity in Cambodia.

Hun Sen said in Phnom Penh on Wednesday that he had not set any pre-conditions before his visit.

“What I would like to bring to the talks is nothing besides the five points, consensus points that were agreed upon by all ASEAN member states,” he said late on Wednesday.

The Burmese military has said Hun Sen would not be allowed to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, who last month was convicted on charges of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison — a sentence that Min Aung Hlaing then cut in half.

Hun Sen was accompanied by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, the current ASEAN special envoy, and other top Cambodian leaders.

Hun Sen, who has retained power by exiling or imprisoning the Cambodian opposition, might be hoping his visit would burnish his own tarnished international image.

The National Unity Government, an underground Myanmar opposition group and parallel administration, also urged Hun Sen to stay away.

“Meeting Min Aung Hlaing, shaking blood-stained hands. It’s not going to be acceptable,” said Dr Sasa, a spokesman for the group who uses one name.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the Burmese leader would continue to be excluded from ASEAN meetings unless some progress is made.

“Should there be no significant progress on the implementation of the five-point consensus, Myanmar should only be represented at a non-political level at ASEAN meetings,” Widodo wrote on Twitter after speaking to Hun Sen.