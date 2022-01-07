UNITED STATES
Prisons head resigning
The director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons is resigning amid increasing scrutiny over his leadership in the wake of reports of widespread problems at the agency, including a story detailing serious misconduct involving correctional officers. Michael Carvajal, a holdover from the administration of former president Donald Trump who has been at the center of myriad crises within the federal prison system, told US Attorney General Merrick Garland he is resigning, the Department of Justice said. Carvajal would remain for an interim period until a successor is in place. His exit came just weeks after reports that more than 100 bureau workers had been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since 2019, including a warden charged with sexually abusing an inmate. The stories led to a congressional investigation and prompted increased calls for his resignation.
UNITED STATES
Omicron thwarts Grammys
The Grammy music awards and the renowned Sundance film festival on Wednesday fell victim to the relentless march of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Citing “uncertainty” surrounding the new variant, the Recording Academy indefinitely postponed the music awards, while Sundance organizers said the festival would go virtual with infection numbers reaching new highs. The variant, as of Saturday last week, accounted for about 95 percent of US cases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that about 500,000 COVID-19 cases are being reported daily.
INDIA
Toxic gas kills six
Six workers at a dyeing and printing mill were yesterday killed and 23 were hospitalized after inhaling toxic gas caused by an illegal dump of waste chemicals in Surat in Gujarat state, officials said. The workers were in the mill at about 4am when some chemicals were dumped nearby, police and a fire officer said. “Chemicals were being illegally discharged from a tanker into a rivulet close to the mill, which possibly reacted with another chemical in the water and created toxic gas,” Surat Municipal Corporation fire chief Basant Pareek said. “The workers inhaled the gas and started feeling suffocation. When we reached the scene, the workers were found collapsed on the road in their attempt to escape.”
SPAIN
Divorces must consider pets
A pet’s welfare is to be considered when couples divorce or breakup from Wednesday in a legal shift that bolsters the case for couples obtaining shared custody of their animals. The decision follows similar moves in France and Portugal and obliges judges to consider pets as sentient beings rather than objects owned by one or the other partner, a trend that was already underway before the law was passed. “Animals are part of the family and when a family decides to separate, the fate of the animal must be regulated with the same importance as the fate of other family members,” lawyer Lola Garcia said.
YEMEN
Oil tanker signals distress
A Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen received a distress signal from an oil tanker after it was subjected to “armed harassment” off Hodeidah, Saudi Arabian state media reported on Wednesday. The report gave no further details, but said there were “high-risk indicators” in waters off Hodeidah on the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest maritime lanes.
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state