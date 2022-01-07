World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Prisons head resigning

The director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons is resigning amid increasing scrutiny over his leadership in the wake of reports of widespread problems at the agency, including a story detailing serious misconduct involving correctional officers. Michael Carvajal, a holdover from the administration of former president Donald Trump who has been at the center of myriad crises within the federal prison system, told US Attorney General Merrick Garland he is resigning, the Department of Justice said. Carvajal would remain for an interim period until a successor is in place. His exit came just weeks after reports that more than 100 bureau workers had been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since 2019, including a warden charged with sexually abusing an inmate. The stories led to a congressional investigation and prompted increased calls for his resignation.

UNITED STATES

Omicron thwarts Grammys

The Grammy music awards and the renowned Sundance film festival on Wednesday fell victim to the relentless march of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Citing “uncertainty” surrounding the new variant, the Recording Academy indefinitely postponed the music awards, while Sundance organizers said the festival would go virtual with infection numbers reaching new highs. The variant, as of Saturday last week, accounted for about 95 percent of US cases. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that about 500,000 COVID-19 cases are being reported daily.

INDIA

Toxic gas kills six

Six workers at a dyeing and printing mill were yesterday killed and 23 were hospitalized after inhaling toxic gas caused by an illegal dump of waste chemicals in Surat in Gujarat state, officials said. The workers were in the mill at about 4am when some chemicals were dumped nearby, police and a fire officer said. “Chemicals were being illegally discharged from a tanker into a rivulet close to the mill, which possibly reacted with another chemical in the water and created toxic gas,” Surat Municipal Corporation fire chief Basant Pareek said. “The workers inhaled the gas and started feeling suffocation. When we reached the scene, the workers were found collapsed on the road in their attempt to escape.”

SPAIN

Divorces must consider pets

A pet’s welfare is to be considered when couples divorce or breakup from Wednesday in a legal shift that bolsters the case for couples obtaining shared custody of their animals. The decision follows similar moves in France and Portugal and obliges judges to consider pets as sentient beings rather than objects owned by one or the other partner, a trend that was already underway before the law was passed. “Animals are part of the family and when a family decides to separate, the fate of the animal must be regulated with the same importance as the fate of other family members,” lawyer Lola Garcia said.

YEMEN

Oil tanker signals distress

A Saudi Arabian-led coalition fighting in Yemen received a distress signal from an oil tanker after it was subjected to “armed harassment” off Hodeidah, Saudi Arabian state media reported on Wednesday. The report gave no further details, but said there were “high-risk indicators” in waters off Hodeidah on the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest maritime lanes.