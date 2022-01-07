Google Street View sighting leads to arrest of mafia boss

An Italian mafia boss on the run for 20 years was tracked down to a Spanish town after being spotted on Google Street View.

Gioacchino Gammino, a convicted murderer listed among Italy’s most wanted gangsters, was arrested in Galapagar, near Madrid, where he had over the years married, changed his name to Manuel, worked as a chef, and owned a fruit and vegetable shop.

Sicilian police carried out several investigations in their search for Gammino, 61, and a European arrest warrant was issued in 2014.

The fugitive was traced to Spain, but it was Google Street View that helped to pinpoint his precise location.

The navigation tool, accessible through Google Maps, had captured an image of two men chatting outside a fruit and vegetable shop called El Huerto de Manu in Galapagar.

Police believed that one of the men closely resembled Gammino, but his identity was only confirmed when they came across a listing for a nearby restaurant called La Cocina de Manu.

The shop and the restaurant are now closed, but police found a photograph of Gammino, dressed in his chef’s garb, on La Cocina de Manu’s Facebook page.

He was recognizable by the scar on the left side of his chin.

Gammino was arrested on Dec. 17 last year, but the details surrounding his capture did not come to light until they were reported by La Repubblica newspaper on Wednesday.

The details were confirmed by Palermo prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, who led the latest investigation.

“It’s not as if we spend our days wading through Google Maps to find fugitives,” he said. “There were many previous and long investigations, which led us to Spain. We were on a good path, with Google Maps helping to confirm our investigations.”

After 20 years in hiding, Gammino thought he had managed to sever all his ties with Sicily. Upon his arrest, he reportedly told police: “How did you find me? I haven’t even called my family for 10 years.”

Gammino belonged to a mafia clan in Agrigento, which was caught up in a bloody feud with La Cosa Nostra, Sicily’s main mafia network, in the 1990s.

Gammino had been serving a life sentence at Rebibbia prison in Rome when he in 2002 escaped during the commotion of the making of a film at the prison.