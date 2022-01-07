The Salvadoran Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the reopening of an investigation into a 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests that sparked international outrage.
Attempts within El Salvador to investigate and prosecute the masterminds of the killings during the country’s civil war have been deflected by legal maneuvers since the Supreme Court in 2016 declared a 1993 amnesty established after the war to be unconstitutional.
A lower court had ruled that an investigation could go ahead into the alleged involvement of a group of military officers and former Salvadoran president Alfredo Cristiani in the killings.
However, the probe was put on hold when the officers appealed the case to the Supreme Court in 2019.
Salvadoran Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado had pushed to reopen the case and welcomed Wednesday’s ruling.
“The case will be reopened,” Delgado wrote on Twitter. “We are going to go after those responsible, to bring justice for these vile killings.”
On Nov. 16, 1989, an elite commando unit allegedly killed the six priests — five Spaniards and one Salvadoran — along with their housekeeper and the housekeeper’s daughter in the priests’ residence. The alleged killers tried to make the massacre appear as though it had been carried out by leftist guerillas.
Nine members of the military were initially put on trial, but a court absolved seven of them. Two officers served short sentences, but were released in 1993 under the amnesty.
After the Supreme Court found the amnesty unconstitutional, a judge ordered one of those officers, Guillermo Benavides, back to prison where he remains.
While the case stalled at home, a Spanish court in 2020 sentenced former Salvadoran military colonel Inocente Orlando Montano to 133 years for the priests’ killings.
The Spanish court called the massacre “state terrorism” carried out by powerful interests, including Cristiani, aimed at “holding onto their positions of privilege within the power structures.”
The former president has denied any involvement or knowledge of the plan to kill the priests. Attempts to reach him for comment after Wednesday’s ruling were not successful.
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state