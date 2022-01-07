Salvadoran Supreme Court reopens probe into 1989 killing of six priests

AP, SAN SALVADOR





The Salvadoran Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the reopening of an investigation into a 1989 massacre of six Jesuit priests that sparked international outrage.

Attempts within El Salvador to investigate and prosecute the masterminds of the killings during the country’s civil war have been deflected by legal maneuvers since the Supreme Court in 2016 declared a 1993 amnesty established after the war to be unconstitutional.

A lower court had ruled that an investigation could go ahead into the alleged involvement of a group of military officers and former Salvadoran president Alfredo Cristiani in the killings.

However, the probe was put on hold when the officers appealed the case to the Supreme Court in 2019.

Salvadoran Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado had pushed to reopen the case and welcomed Wednesday’s ruling.

“The case will be reopened,” Delgado wrote on Twitter. “We are going to go after those responsible, to bring justice for these vile killings.”

On Nov. 16, 1989, an elite commando unit allegedly killed the six priests — five Spaniards and one Salvadoran — along with their housekeeper and the housekeeper’s daughter in the priests’ residence. The alleged killers tried to make the massacre appear as though it had been carried out by leftist guerillas.

Nine members of the military were initially put on trial, but a court absolved seven of them. Two officers served short sentences, but were released in 1993 under the amnesty.

After the Supreme Court found the amnesty unconstitutional, a judge ordered one of those officers, Guillermo Benavides, back to prison where he remains.

While the case stalled at home, a Spanish court in 2020 sentenced former Salvadoran military colonel Inocente Orlando Montano to 133 years for the priests’ killings.

The Spanish court called the massacre “state terrorism” carried out by powerful interests, including Cristiani, aimed at “holding onto their positions of privilege within the power structures.”

The former president has denied any involvement or knowledge of the plan to kill the priests. Attempts to reach him for comment after Wednesday’s ruling were not successful.