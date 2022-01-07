Treasure hunters who believe they found a huge cache of fabled US Civil War-era gold in Pennsylvania are now on the prowl for something as elusive as the buried booty itself: US government records of the FBI’s excavation.
The Finders Keepers have filed a federal lawsuit against the US Department of Justice over its failure to produce documents on the FBI’s search for the legendary gold, which took place nearly four years ago at a remote woodland site in northwestern Pennsylvania.
The FBI has since dragged its feet on the treasure hunters’ request for records, which is based on the US’ Freedom of Information Act, the group’s lawyer, Anne Weismann, said on Wednesday.
“There’s been a pattern of behavior by the FBI that’s been very troubling,” Weismann said.
She questioned whether the agency is “acting in good faith.”
A message has been sent to the justice department seeking comment on the suit, which asks a judge to order the FBI to immediately turn over the records.
The Finders Keepers’ owners, the father-son duo of Dennis and Kem Parada, had spent years looking for what, according to legend, was an 1863 shipment of gold that was lost or stolen on its way to the US Mint in Philadelphia. The duo focused on a spot where they say their instruments detected a large metallic mass.
After meeting with the treasure hunters in early 2018, the FBI brought in a contractor with more sophisticated instruments.
The contractor detected an underground mass that weighed up to 9 tonnes and had the density of gold, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed last year at the request of news organizations.
‘ACCESS DENIED’
The Paradas accompanied the FBI to the site in Dent’s Run, about 220km northeast of Pittsburgh, but say they were confined to their vehicle while the FBI excavated.
The FBI has said that the March 2018 dig came up empty, but the agency has consistently stymied the Paradas’ efforts to obtain information.
The FBI initially claimed it had no files about the investigation.
Then, after the justice department ordered a more thorough review, the FBI said its records were exempt from public disclosure.
Finally, in the wake of the treasure hunters’ appeal, the FBI said that it had located 2,400 pages of records and 17 video files that it could potentially turn over, but added that it would take years to do so.
The Finders Keepers asked the justice department for expedited processing, which can be granted in cases where there is widespread media interest, but the department denied it.
“From the outset, it seems as if the FBI is doing everything it can to avoid answering the question of whether they actually found gold,” Weismann said.
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state