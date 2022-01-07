Jacuita Purifoy on Wednesday lost 10 family members when a fire tore through a converted three-story house in Philadelphia, killing 12 people in one of the US’ deadliest residential infernos in the past few years.
“My sisters and my nephews and my nieces are gone. They are never coming back again,” the 37-year-old told reporters outside a nearby elementary school where families of victims were consoling each other.
The Philadelphia City Government said that 12 people, including eight children, were killed in the blaze, revising an earlier toll of 13 victims.
Photo: AP
Purifoy lost seven younger relatives, the youngest of whom was just one year old.
Three of Purifoy’s sisters also died in the fire, which happened just before sunrise in public housing in the eastern US city’s popular museum district of Fairmount.
“I am in shock. I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to say,” Purifoy said. “They was somebody who was supposed to continue life and die of old age, not from stuff that could have been avoided.”
Photo: AP
Officials said that eight people escaped the flames, while another two were hospitalized, one of whom was a five-year-old nephew of Purifoy.
“Everybody is gone except for one child,” she said.
“He don’t know what’s going on. He wants his mom, he wants his dad, he wants his sisters, he wants his cousins, he wants everybody that he had lived with for the past five years,” she said. “He don’t know what’s going on, because he’s still a child.”
At the Bache-Martin Elementary School, a block away from the site of the disaster, a Salvation Army truck handed out supplies to relatives.
Purifoy rubbed the back of her sister, Qaadira, who wept as she tried to keep out the cold with a Salvation Army blanket.
Near the burnt building, a local resident laid a white rose on the ground under police tape.
“This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history, the loss of so many people in such a tragic way,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters earlier on Wednesday.
Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy said the fire was the worst he had seen in 35 years on the job.
He added it was too early to say what caused the blaze, but that his department was investigating.
“It’s not necessarily considered suspicious, but we have all hands on deck because of the magnitude of this fire,” he told reporters.
“We’re in the process of investigating this to the highest level that we can. We’re incorporating all of our resources,” Murphy said.
There were four smoke detectors in the building, but none of them had been operating, he said.
The building is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA), which said the detectors were inspected in May last year and “were operating properly at that time.”
“This unimaginable loss of life has shaken all of us at PHA,” the authority’s chief executive officer, Kelvin Jeremiah, said in a statement.
Officers found “heavy fire” coming from the second floor of the three-story row house when they arrived at 6:40am, the fire department said, adding that it took almost one hour to get the fire under control.
About 26 people had been living in the building, eight on the first floor and 18 across the second and third floors, Murphy said.
It was not clear how many people were in the building during the fire.
“Obviously the tragedy happened, and we all mourn for it, but we can’t make judgement on the number of people in the house,” Kenney said.
The three-story home had been converted into two apartments, the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper quoted police as saying.
The residential area is a few blocks from the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum.
“It’s a great tragedy for our neighborhood,” Ruslan Boroviy, a priest at the nearby Saint Nicolas Ukrainian Catholic Church, told reporters.
The death toll was almost double that of a fire in Philadelphia in 2008, when seven immigrants died after a kerosene heater exploded in a three-story brick complex.
Purifoy, whose father died recently, said her family was always close.
“We was together regardless of the family functions,” she said. “We always stayed together. We stuck together because we was a family.”
