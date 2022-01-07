Thousands of Tigrayans are being deported from Saudi Arabia and held in secret detention sites in Ethiopia, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).
The international rights organization said in a report that it has identified two detention sites where thousands of people from the war-torn Tigray region of Ethiopia are being mistreated and forcibly disappeared.
The sites, identified by satellite imagery, videos and witness accounts, in the towns of Semera and Shone are most likely used to detain Tigrayan deportees, it said.
Photo: AP
The report also includes testimony from returnees who claim that they were abused and beaten while in custody in Saudi Arabia.
“Tigrayan migrants who have experienced horrific abuse in Saudi custody are being locked up in detention facilities upon returning to Ethiopia,” HRW refugee and migrant rights researcher Nadia Hardman said.
“Saudi Arabia should offer protection to Tigrayans at risk, while Ethiopia should release all arbitrarily detained Tigrayan deportees,” she said.
Hundreds of thousands of Ethiopians have migrated over the past decade, traveling by boat across the Red Sea and then by land through Yemen to Saudi Arabia. The causes of this migration include conflict, economic hardship, drought and human rights abuses.
In January last year, the Ethiopian government announced it would cooperate in the repatriation of 40,000 of its nationals detained in Saudi Arabia.
About 40 percent of the returnees from Saudi Arabia between November 2020 and June last year were Tigrayan, HRW said.
The 23 Tigrayans interviewed for the report are undocumented migrant workers who were rounded up in Saudi Arabia and say they were also subjected to abuses there, including beatings and overcrowding. Many spent up to six years in formal and informal detention facilities in the kingdom.
After being deported to Ethiopia, they were held in facilities throughout the country in centers across Addis Ababa, in Semera, in Shone and in Jimma, the report said.
Trhas, a 33-year-old Tigrayan woman who was deported from Saudi Arabia in December 2020, told HRW that Ethiopian federal police stopped her at a checkpoint at Awash Sebat, Afar, and put her on a bus to what she described as a “military camp” in Shone.
“We asked the federal police for food and water and the toilet, but we were beaten if we left our seats,” said Trhas, whose name was changed in the report to protect her identity, describing the 36-hour bus ride to the camp. “They said: ‘Bandits don’t need food.’”
A Guardian report last year revealed Saudi Arabia’s mass mistreatment of undocumented African migrants, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, at al-Shumaisi detention center near Jeddah.
Detainees interviewed at the time said they were subjected to a litany of abuses including insufficient food and water, unsanitary conditions, denial of medical care and extortion by guards.
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state