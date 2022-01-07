Flanked by dancers and live camels, the Three Wise Men on Wednesday evening paraded down Madrid’s central avenue atop glittering floats as traditional Epiphany celebrations returned — with restrictions — after last year’s COVID-19 cancelations.
Most Spanish children receive their Christmas presents on Jan. 6, the day when Melchior, Balthazar and Caspar are said to have visited the infant Christ with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
Parades held across Spain on the evening before usually draw huge crowds, but they were all canceled last year to limit infections.
This year many towns and villages have allowed festivities to go ahead with various restrictions.
Madrid authorities limited attendance to 7,000 people, while participants were banned from throwing sweets into the crowd — usually a pivotal part of the festivities.
“It’s the most beautiful day of the year, and we’ve been waiting a long time to see them, the kings,” said Adela de Juan, who took her three children to the parade.
Firefighters waved from the back of an old truck festooned with fairy lights and Christmas gifts, while officers of the Civil Guard police force rode in on white horses blowing bugles.
Giant paper polar bears and a squadron of bright red, 9m-tall giraffes also joined in the fun.
“It looks very different this year because of COVID ... but we couldn’t take away that excitement from the kids,” said Roberto Tipanta, who was in the crowd near the Plaza de Gregorio Maranon.
Infections in Spain have reached new highs since the detection of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which accounted for 43 percent of cases in the week before Christmas.
The nationwide infection rate over the past 14 days rose to a new record of 2,574 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, a more than 10-fold increase since the beginning of last month. Intensive care occupancy reached 21.6 percent, up from 8 percent a month earlier, but less than half the peak of 43 percent recorded in January last year.
