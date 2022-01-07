Doctors on Wednesday expressed “grave fears” for the health of former Tunisian minister of justice Noureddine Bhiri, who has been refusing food or medication since his arrest last week, a rights body said.
The 63-year-old, who was arrested by plainclothes officers on Friday last week and later accused of possible “terrorism” offenses, has several pre-existing health conditions and was hospitalized on Sunday.
The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, of which Bhiri is deputy chairman, played a central role in the country’s politics until a power grab on July 25 last year by Tunisian President Kais Saied.
Photo: AFP
Saied sacked the Ennahdha-supported government and suspended parliament, presenting himself as the ultimate interpreter of the constitution, and later took steps to rule by decree.
Tunisia’s independent national body for the prevention of torture (INPT) said that three of its medics visited Bhiri on Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier in the day he agreed to be put on a fluid and medication drip, “but later he refused again,” INPT official Lotfi Ezzedine said.
INPT and Bizerte hospital doctors have “grave fears” of a deterioration in his health, Ezzedine said.
Bhiri has hypertension and diabetes, and has had heart issues. He has been on a hunger strike since his arrest, while also refusing to take his regular medication.
His blood pressure was still high and “his kidneys are beginning to struggle” due to dehydration, hospital medics said.
“Saying he is stable would be saying a lot,” they added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Ennahdha lawmaker Samir Dilou, citing medical sources, told reporters that Bhiri was “between life and death,” and that his wife and children were on standby.
“Those who ordered his kidnapping must assume their responsibilities,” he added, referring to Saied and Tunisian Minister of the Interior Taoufik Charfeddine, who ordered Bhiri’s arrest.
The World Organisation Against Torture said that Bhiri’s detention was “not only arbitrary, but also illegal,” decrying that he was “arrested without a warrant” and that his location was “kept secret” until his hospitalization.
Bhiri’s defense committee on Wednesday rejected the interior minister’s “terrorism” accusations against him as “totally false.”
The public prosecutor’s office on Tuesday said that an investigation had been opened after it received a report “from services combating terrorism and organized crime.”
It said a Syrian couple had allegedly been assigned false identity documents and nationality certificates while Bhiri was minister of justice.
Tunisia was the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring revolts of a decade ago, but civil society groups and Saied’s opponents have expressed fear of a slide back to authoritarianism after the 2011 revolution that toppled longtime Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
On Wednesday, local media said Tunisia’s judicial system would prosecute 19 politicians, including Ennahdha head Rached Ghannouchi, for alleged electoral offenses.
The accused would be required to appear in court on Jan. 19, the Tunisian Court of First Instance said in a statement quoted by local media.
Human Rights Watch late last month warned that Tunisian authorities were using “repressive” dictatorship-era laws to snuff out criticism of the president.
