US-led coalition under fire in Iraq, Syria

RETALIATION: Attacks on US coalition bases on the second anniversary of a US strike that killed an Iranian general are from milita groups backed by Iran, the Pentagon said

AFP, BAGHDAD





A US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group on Wednesday came under fire in Iraq and Syria, but reported no casualties, in the latest of several attacks that Washington blamed on “Iran-backed groups.”

The surge of attacks targeting bases used by the coalition came as Tehran and its Middle East allies on Monday held emotional commemorations marking the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport.

The US said at the time that Soleimani was planning imminent action against US personnel in Iraq, a country long torn between the competing demands of its principal allies Washington and Tehran.

An image released on Wednesday shows a building being targeted by US-led coalition artillery outside al-Mayadeen, Syria. Photo: AFP / US-led coalition

“Our coalition continues to see threats against our forces in Iraq and Syria by militia groups that are backed by Iran,” coalition head Major General John Brennan Jr said in a statement.

On Wednesday, five rockets targeted an air base used by the coalition in western Iraq.

“We observed five rounds ... the closest impact was 2km away,” a coalition official said. “No damage, no casualties.”

The rockets landed near the Ain al-Asad air base in the desert of Iraq’s Anbar Province.

The base was also targeted on Tuesday, when US-led coalition forces shot down two armed drones nearby.

In Syria, the coalition said one of its bases in the northeast of the country had come under fire.

“Coalition forces were targeted this morning by eight rounds of indirect fire at Green Village” base, a coalition statement said.

“The attack did not cause any casualties, but several rounds impacted inside the coalition base and caused minor damage,” it said.

The strike on Jan. 3, 2020, ordered by then-US president Donald Trump, hit a vehicle in which Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, were traveling on the edge of the airport.

Five days after his killing, Iran fired missiles at an air base in Iraq housing US troops and another near Arbil in the country’s north.

Since then, dozens of rockets and roadside bombs have targeted US security, military and diplomatic sites across Iraq.

Western officials have blamed pro-Iran factions for the attacks, which have never been claimed.

“It remains our working level assumption that these are in fact, Iran-backed groups,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters following the attacks on Wednesday.

“We’ve been eminently clear with Iran about how seriously we take the safety and security of our people, and our mission in Iraq and Syria,” Kirby added.