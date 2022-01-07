A US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group on Wednesday came under fire in Iraq and Syria, but reported no casualties, in the latest of several attacks that Washington blamed on “Iran-backed groups.”
The surge of attacks targeting bases used by the coalition came as Tehran and its Middle East allies on Monday held emotional commemorations marking the second anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport.
The US said at the time that Soleimani was planning imminent action against US personnel in Iraq, a country long torn between the competing demands of its principal allies Washington and Tehran.
Photo: AFP / US-led coalition
“Our coalition continues to see threats against our forces in Iraq and Syria by militia groups that are backed by Iran,” coalition head Major General John Brennan Jr said in a statement.
On Wednesday, five rockets targeted an air base used by the coalition in western Iraq.
“We observed five rounds ... the closest impact was 2km away,” a coalition official said. “No damage, no casualties.”
The rockets landed near the Ain al-Asad air base in the desert of Iraq’s Anbar Province.
The base was also targeted on Tuesday, when US-led coalition forces shot down two armed drones nearby.
In Syria, the coalition said one of its bases in the northeast of the country had come under fire.
“Coalition forces were targeted this morning by eight rounds of indirect fire at Green Village” base, a coalition statement said.
“The attack did not cause any casualties, but several rounds impacted inside the coalition base and caused minor damage,” it said.
The strike on Jan. 3, 2020, ordered by then-US president Donald Trump, hit a vehicle in which Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, were traveling on the edge of the airport.
Five days after his killing, Iran fired missiles at an air base in Iraq housing US troops and another near Arbil in the country’s north.
Since then, dozens of rockets and roadside bombs have targeted US security, military and diplomatic sites across Iraq.
Western officials have blamed pro-Iran factions for the attacks, which have never been claimed.
“It remains our working level assumption that these are in fact, Iran-backed groups,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters following the attacks on Wednesday.
“We’ve been eminently clear with Iran about how seriously we take the safety and security of our people, and our mission in Iraq and Syria,” Kirby added.
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state