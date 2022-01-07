COVID-19: Australia reports virus case numbers reach record high

Reuters, SYDNEY





Australia’s daily COVID-19 infections soared to a fresh peak yesterday, with isolation rules causing labor shortages, and putting a strain on businesses and supply chains.

With yesterday’s count still incomplete, Australia had reported 72,392 new infections, exceeding the high of 64,774 set a day earlier.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, facing a federal election before May, is under pressure over his handling of the outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 due to stock shortages of antigen tests and hours-long wait times at testing centers.

Having successfully kept a lid in its COVID-19 caseload through aggressive lockdowns earlier in the pandemic, Australia is now facing infection rates far higher than elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region.

Authorities have relaxed testing requirements and have shortened the quarantine period for asymptomatic close contacts after concerns essential services might become overrun.

To ease the pressure on businesses, the New South Wales (NSW) government urged firms to avoid asking staff who might have been exposed to the virus to get themselves tested if they do not exhibit any symptoms.

“They should not be required to get a test,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet told radio station 2GB. “This will take time for a change in behavior, because ... over the last two years we’ve been saying [everyone] to go and get tested.”

About 50 percent of truck drivers are isolated due to COVID-19 protocols, putting Australia’s supply chain under “significant pressure,” a transport workers’ union said on Wednesday.

Coles Group reintroduced temporary purchase limits for some meat products “to help manage demand for key grocery items.”