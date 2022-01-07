Tan Lili, the principal of Shanghai’s Baoshan No. 2 Central Elementary School, has been wrestling with a problem in the past few months: her school does not have enough physical education (PE) teachers.
She is not alone.
Since China last year embarked on a nationwide campaign to reduce academic pressures on children and increase the amount of active time they spent outdoors, elementary and junior high schools across the country have been struggling.
At one school only two PE teachers are available to coach 2,600 students, media reports said.
One key law was passed in October last year to reduce the “twin pressures” of homework and off-site tutoring on children, which drove many profit-driven education companies into bankruptcy.
The legislation asks parents to arrange their children’s time to account for reasonable breaks and exercise, thereby reducing pressure and avoiding Internet overuse, Xinhua news agency reported.
At the same time as seeking to reduce academic pressure, China has promoted policies for schools to help students exercise more.
“We have 11 full-time PE teachers, but there are 43 classes,” Tan said in a recent interview with Shanghai TV. “We are seriously lacking PE teachers. The demand for PE teachers has now increased dramatically.”
Some schools are encouraging PE teachers to pass on tips to parents about teaching personal fitness to their children.
However, Sun Dong, who leads the PE group at Beijing’s 101 Middle School, complained that “some of our teachers have to teach 21 classes a week.”
PE teachers had for years played a minor role in the country’s education system. Classes were mandatory in many provinces, but as students and their parents overwhelmingly focused on passing exams, PE was rarely a top priority for many students and their parents.
A “proposal to prevent the feminization of male adolescents” from the Chinese Ministry of Education last year also led to an increased focus on PE from elementary schools to universities.
Schools have been on a hiring spree in the past few months.
Tan’s school recently added five professional coaches, ranging from soccer to badminton to fencing.
In October last year, a senior official from the Chinese General Administration of Sport said that he and his colleagues were exploring the possibility of allowing retired athletes to work as PE teachers part-time at schools.
However, complaints still arise.
A quality-control manager in Zhenzhou in Henan Province, who gave only his surname, Li, said that despite the new regulations, his sixth-grade daughter at Zhengzhou Ruiding Elementary School still has a lot of work to do.
“The students are still under great pressure,” Li said. “After school, they spend most of their time studying and doing homework, and their spare time is still very tight.”
