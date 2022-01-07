North Korea yesterday said that a launch it conducted on Wednesday was a second successful test flight of a hypersonic missile.
The launch, the nation’s first known weapons test in about two months, indicates that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to press ahead with plans to modernize the nation’s nuclear and missile arsenals rather than return to disarmament talks any time soon.
The nation’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party expressed “great satisfaction” at the results of the missile test, which was observed by leading weapons officials.
Photo: AP
Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, could pose crucial challenges to missile defense systems because of their speed and maneuverability.
It is unclear whether and how soon North Korea could manufacture such a high-tech missile, but it was among a wish-list of sophisticated military assets that Kim disclosed early last year, along with a multiwarhead missile, spy satellites, solid-fuel, long-range missiles and underwater-launched nuclear missiles.
Wednesday’s test was the second of its kind since North Korea first launched a hypersonic missile in September last year.
Photo: Reuters
“The successive successes in the test launches in the hypersonic missile sector have strategic significance in that they hasten a task for modernizing strategic armed force of the state,” a KCNA dispatch said.
The word “strategic” implies that the missile is being developed to deliver nuclear weapons.
KCNA said that the test reconfirmed the flight control and stability of the missile, and verified operation of its fuel capsule under winter weather conditions.
While North Korea appears to have made progress in the development of a hypersonic missile, it still needs more test flights to determine whether it meets its tactical objectives or how advanced a hypersonic weapon it could develop, said Lee Choon-geun, an expert and honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute.
A photograph of the launch showed that the upper parts of the missiles launched in September and this week have different shapes.
This suggests that North Korea is testing two versions of warheads for a missile still under development, or it is actually developing two different types of hypersonic missiles, Lee said.
The missile’s reported lateral movement would provide the weapon with a greater maneuverability to evade enemy missile defense systems, he said.
Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said that North Korea would likely go ahead with its arms buildup plans without being affected by external factors such as the Beijing Winter Olympics next month, the South Korean presidential election in March and a possible change in the US administration’s North Korea policy.
“Given the US has decided on a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, North Korea doesn’t have to worry about what China would think when it conducts” weapons tests, Kim Dong-yub said.
SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region. Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there. China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Two French TV star twin brothers, who made their name on a science program in the 1980s before becoming famous for their cosmetic surgery, have died within a week of each other from COVID-19, friends and family confirmed. The death of Igor Bogdanoff, 72, was confirmed on Monday evening by his lawyer, Edouard de Lamaze, as well as his agent. He died just six days after his brother Grichka Bogdanoff passed away in a Parisian hospital, also of COVID-19, the lawyer confirmed. Instantly recognizable in France and a favorite in the country’s glossy celebrity magazines, they also claimed to have taken
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state