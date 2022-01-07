N Korea reports hypersonic missile test

‘SUCCESSIVE SUCCESSES’: KCNA reported that the test reconfirmed the flight control and stability of the missile, and verified that its fuel capsule worked in cold weather

AP, SEOUL





North Korea yesterday said that a launch it conducted on Wednesday was a second successful test flight of a hypersonic missile.

The launch, the nation’s first known weapons test in about two months, indicates that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to press ahead with plans to modernize the nation’s nuclear and missile arsenals rather than return to disarmament talks any time soon.

The nation’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party expressed “great satisfaction” at the results of the missile test, which was observed by leading weapons officials.

People wave flags at a ceremony at which they pledged to carry out the decisions of a plenary meeting of the North Korean Workers’ Party at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on Wednesday. Photo: AP

Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, could pose crucial challenges to missile defense systems because of their speed and maneuverability.

It is unclear whether and how soon North Korea could manufacture such a high-tech missile, but it was among a wish-list of sophisticated military assets that Kim disclosed early last year, along with a multiwarhead missile, spy satellites, solid-fuel, long-range missiles and underwater-launched nuclear missiles.

Wednesday’s test was the second of its kind since North Korea first launched a hypersonic missile in September last year.

A missile is launched at an undisclosed location in North Korea in a photograph released yesterday by the Korean Central News Agency. Photo: Reuters

“The successive successes in the test launches in the hypersonic missile sector have strategic significance in that they hasten a task for modernizing strategic armed force of the state,” a KCNA dispatch said.

The word “strategic” implies that the missile is being developed to deliver nuclear weapons.

KCNA said that the test reconfirmed the flight control and stability of the missile, and verified operation of its fuel capsule under winter weather conditions.

While North Korea appears to have made progress in the development of a hypersonic missile, it still needs more test flights to determine whether it meets its tactical objectives or how advanced a hypersonic weapon it could develop, said Lee Choon-geun, an expert and honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute.

A photograph of the launch showed that the upper parts of the missiles launched in September and this week have different shapes.

This suggests that North Korea is testing two versions of warheads for a missile still under development, or it is actually developing two different types of hypersonic missiles, Lee said.

The missile’s reported lateral movement would provide the weapon with a greater maneuverability to evade enemy missile defense systems, he said.

Kim Dong-yub, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said that North Korea would likely go ahead with its arms buildup plans without being affected by external factors such as the Beijing Winter Olympics next month, the South Korean presidential election in March and a possible change in the US administration’s North Korea policy.

“Given the US has decided on a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, North Korea doesn’t have to worry about what China would think when it conducts” weapons tests, Kim Dong-yub said.