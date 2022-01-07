COVID-19: Rights curbed: COVID-19 is changing democracies

AFP, PARIS





From a litany of lockdowns to mandatory mask-wearing and vaccination certificates to access entertainment and sporting venues, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to sweeping restrictions on civil liberties in some of the world’s oldest democracies.

Among Western countries, European nations particularly have been quick to curb basic freedoms in the name of fighting the virus.

French President Emmanuel Macron caused a furor this week by saying he wanted to “piss off” those who refuse to get vaccinated by “limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life.”

Protesters demonstrate against the mandatory use of a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, called the Green Pass, in Trieste, Italy, on Nov. 6 last year. Photo: Reuters

The remarks from the leader of a country that sees itself as a global beacon of liberty underscore the extent to which the pandemic has changed national priorities.

The US has also taken aggressive steps, including closing its borders to most of the world for 20 months, and making vaccinations mandatory for federal employees and staff of large companies.

The Berlin-based rights watchdog Civil Liberties Union for Europe said in a report last year that measures targeting the unvaccinated could “exacerbate existing inequalities.”

“[They] may create a two-tier society where some people may enjoy an extensive set of freedoms and rights while others are excluded,” the report said.

At the start of the pandemic, governments used sweeping lockdowns and curfews to try to contain the virus.

In the past year, most countries began refining their strategies, rolling out digital passes allowing people to show that they are vaccinated. Faced with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, some governments, notably Austria and the Netherlands, reverted to uniform tactics and ordered people back indoors during the year-end celebrations.

However, many countries worldwide are turning the screws on citizens who are refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Austria kept the unvaccinated confined to their homes last month after lifting a partial lockdown. The country next month is to be the first in Europe to make vaccines compulsory for most people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the UK also needs to have a “national conversation” about mandatory vaccinations, echoing similar comments from the German government.

Meanwhile, the French government has proposed to follow Germany’s lead by barring the unvaccinated from restaurants, cinemas and leisure facilities.

While public acceptance of pandemic restrictions was high at the outset of the crisis, fatigue is fueling growing resistance to new curbs.

The unvaccinated complain of discrimination. From the Netherlands to Austria, Germany, Belgium and France, thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination passes.

In Germany, the centrist Free Democrats made strong gains in September last year’s general election after campaigning against strict lockdowns.

In France, which has presidential elections scheduled for April, right-wing candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour have come out swinging against Macron’s proposed vaccine pass.

“Concerns about how [restrictions] are framed and imposed are not and should not be the preserve of libertarian zealots,” Britain’s Guardian newspaper said in March last year.

Europe has mostly avoided discord by balancing public health protections and civil liberties.

Raul Magni-Berton, a French political scientist who studied the restrictions imposed in about 40 European countries, cited France and eastern European countries as having the strictest curbs.

His study showed that the states with the greatest respect for freedoms were the oldest continuous democracies, such as Britain or Switzerland. It also showed that restrictions tend to be lighter in countries with coalition governments such as the Netherlands.

“How many people are you forced to negotiate with? That’s the question,” Magni-Berton said.