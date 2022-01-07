COVID-19: Japan wants restrictions on US troops

VIRUS SURGE: Without being subject to the country’s travel restrictions, US military personnel in Okinawa are suspected of contributing to a spike in COVID-19 cases

AFP, TOKYO





Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his US counterpart yesterday to consider restricting US troop movement in the country after a surge in COVID-19 cases on bases and surrounding communities.

The request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as virus cases surge in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan and is now experiencing a rise in community infections.

The region’s governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops.

Okinawa is to request that the central government authorize new virus restrictions, Okinawan Governor Denny Tamaki said, after the southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday — nearly triple the previous day’s figure.

In a call with Blinken, Hayashi “strongly requested the strengthening of measures to prevent an expansion in infections,” the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

Hayashi called on Blinken to “consider restricting outings [by US troops] to ease worries among local residents, given the situation of coronavirus infections among US forces in Japan.”

US Forces Japan yesterday said in a statement that it has tightened anti-infection measures at its bases nationwide, including mask mandates on and off bases, and requiring a negative test for trips outside.

It added that it “now requires no less than three negative COVID-19 tests upon traveling to Japan,” including immediately upon arrival.

“We recognize we all have a part to play in keeping our communities safe,” it said.

Okinawan officials said that the US military reported 998 infections between Dec. 15 and Wednesday on its bases, a figure that includes military personnel and their families, as well as contractors, but not local residents working for the US military.

Infections among members of US forces are not included in Okinawa’s daily case reports, although cases among local Japanese staff on the bases are.

Tamaki has criticized the US military for failing to adhere to Japan’s strict measures for overseas arrivals, and last month Hayashi expressed “strong regret” to the commander of US forces in Japan over the growing number of virus cases.

Hayashi said that the US military was not adhering to Japan’s policy of testing incoming travelers and requiring them to quarantine for two weeks.

Since the complaint, US soldiers have been tested within 24 hours of arrival, officials in Tokyo said.

In other parts of Japan, US bases have also reported a surge in infections in the past few weeks.

Overall, Japan’s infection rate remains comparatively low, with slightly more than 2,600 cases reported nationwide on Wednesday.

However, the numbers are rising, and Wednesday marked the first time that more than 2,000 cases have been reported in Japan since September last year.