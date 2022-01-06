Crews box in wildfire as investigators seek cause

AP, LOUISVILLE, Colorado





Colorado firefighters boxed in the winter wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other structures to keep it from spreading as high winds raked the area on Tuesday, dousing smoldering hot spots to ensure residents did not have to flee again.

About 200 firefighters on patrol tamped down embers in blackened homes and surrounding tinder-dry grassland as winds reaching 96kph descended from the Rocky Mountains into the suburban areas affected by the wildfire between Denver and Boulder.

“Our crews were able to quickly deal with those issues as they popped up,” said Mike DeFries, spokesman for an incident management team in charge of the fire’s suppression in Boulder County. “We continue to patrol and while the entire fire area is contained, the damage is so extensive that it’s possible we’ll continue to find heat as we do our patrols.”

The word OK is spray-painted on the remains of a home in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on Tuesday in Louisville, Colorado. Photo: AFP

DeFries said that Tuesday’s weather was no match for the 160kph winds that whipped last Thursday’s fire, which burned 24.3km2 and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate.

The blaze erupted during a months-long drought in the Denver metropolitan area. Experts say similar events would become more common, as climate change warms the planet and suburbs grow in fire-prone areas.

Despite a snowstorm last weekend that dampened the blaze, firefighters on Tuesday went door to door looking for smoldering that could cause flareups as winds reached 48kph, with gusts up to 96kph.

Two people were still missing on Tuesday, and crews sifted the locations where they lived by hand to search for any remains.

More evacuees returned to their homes in hard-hit communities such as Superior and Louisville, as disaster aid ramped up.

Xcel Energy said it had restored electricity to customers whose properties could accept power and had resumed gas service to more than 10,000 customers.

Federal, state and local agencies, and non-profits offered housing assistance, counseling, food, stipends and other aid to residents.

Karen England Horan sifted through the remains of her Louisville condominium, hoping to find jewelry and family heirlooms.

With the help of her son and a group of firefighters who stopped by, the 62-year-old who works for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration did find a rock collection she said she has gathered for decades.

“I would love to find my mother’s diamond wedding rings and my grandmother’s wedding rings. And, you know, just some jewelry, but I really don’t think it would ever be possible, so I really don’t hope to have anything,” Horan said.

“I would love to stay here,” Horan added. “I would love to have it rebuilt as long as I could afford it. I have a mortgage, you know, and I had my life planned until I retire, which could be any day, but it won’t be now.”