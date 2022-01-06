Leaders of Chicago Public Schools canceled classes yesterday after the teachers’ union voted to switch to remote learning due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the latest development in an escalating battle over pandemic safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district.
Chicago has rejected a districtwide return to remote instruction, saying it was disastrous for children’s learning and mental health. However, the union said the district’s safety protocols are lacking, and both teachers and students are vulnerable.
The Chicago Teachers Union’s action, approved by 73 percent of members, called for remote instruction until “cases substantially subside” or union leaders approve an agreement for safety protocols with the district.
Photo: AP
Union members were instructed to try and log into teaching systems yesterday, even though the district said there would be no instruction and did not distribute devices to students ahead of the union votes, which were announced just before 11pm on Tuesday.
“This decision was made with a heavy heart and a singular focus on student and community safety,” the union said in a statement.
However, district officials blamed the union for the late cancelation, saying despite safety measures, including a high teacher vaccination rate, “our teachers are not willing to report to work.”
“We are deeply concerned about this decision, but even more concerned about its impact on the health, safety, and well-being of our students and families,” the district said in a statement.
The status of instruction for the rest of the week remained in limbo, while district leaders said a plan to “continue student learning” would come later yesterday.
School officials deemed the union action a “work stoppage” and said those who did not report to schools yesterday would not be compensated. Last year, during a similar debate, the district punished teachers who did not come to schools.
Contentious issues in the roughly 350,000-student district include metrics that would trigger school closures. The district proposed guidelines for individual school closures, saying safety measures like required masks, availability of vaccines and improved ventilation make schools among the safest places for children to be. However, the union has proposed metrics for districtwide closure, citing risks to students and teachers.
Students returned to class on Monday after a two-week winter break with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations fueled by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 at record levels. School districts nationwide have grappled with the same issue, with most opting to stay open.
While the union has characterized its action as a way to get better safety protocols in schools, district leaders called it an “illegal work stoppage.”
A fierce battle took place in January last year over similar issues, causing a bumpy start to the district’s return to in-person instruction after first going remote in March 2020.
Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said buildings would remain open for administrators, staff and “essential services,” but not instruction for students in the district that is largely low income and Black and Latino. District officials said schools would offer food service from 9am to 12pm and COVID-19 testing would continue as scheduled, but afterschool activities would be canceled. The district also provided a list of city sites with available daycare.
In response to union concerns, the district said it has provided 200,000 KN95 masks to teachers, would allow schools to bring back daily health screening questions for students and building visitors that were required last academic year, and would spell out metrics for closing individual schools. For instance, the district said it would switch to remote learning at an elementary school if 50 percent of its classrooms had more than 50 pecent of its students instructed to isolate or quarantine.
The union, with about 25,000 members, had sought the same metrics to close schools from an agreement last year, which expired before the new school year started. That includes a districtwide two-week pause on in-person learning if the citywide COVID-19 test positivity rate increases for seven consecutive days, for instance.
Union leaders said more safety protocols were needed and that the COVID-19 surge was causing staffing shortages. The district said that about 82 percent of its 21,600 teachers reported to work on Monday, which was lower than usual, but that classes were covered by substitute teachers and other staff.
About 100,000 students and 91 percent of its more than 47,000 staff in the district are vaccinated, the district said.
