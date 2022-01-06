The 200-year-old secrets of the child mummies of the Capuchin Catacombs in northern Sicily, Italy, are to be revealed by a British-led team of scientists using X-ray technology.
Kirsty Squires, a researcher at Staffordshire University, is to head a first attempt to tell the stories of some of the 163 children whose remains lie within the corridors and crypts of the famous underground tomb.
The catacombs contain 1,284 mummified and skeletonized bodies, the largest collection of mummies in Europe. While many of the children contained there are now skeletal, others have been described as appearing as if they are sleeping.
The two-year investigation is to focus on the children who died between 1787 and 1880 and, initially, on 41 bodies residing within a bespoke “child chapel.”
None of the children’s identity, cause of death and medical history is known, and descriptive tags attached to them have long eroded away.
It is hoped that a better picture about the children’s lives and passing would be revealed by cross-referencing the anatomical findings with archival records, including two books containing names and years of death.
“We are going in January to carry out our fieldwork,” Squires said. “We will take a portable X-ray unit and take hundreds of images of the children from different angles. We are hoping to better understand their development, health and identity, comparing the biological findings with the more cultural kind of things: the way the individuals have been mummified and the clothes they are wearing as well.”
The catacombs, once solely for the deceased friars of the Capuchin order, have become a popular, if macabre, tourist attraction, with every niche and crevice bearing bodies on open display. The preserved dead were often dressed in their finery and would be visited by their relatives.
The friars first established themselves at the church of Santa Maria della Pace in 1534. They created a mass grave for their dead that opened like a tank under an altar, but, when that became full, the deceased were held in a vault, or charnel house, while a new crypt was dug.
When it came to relocate the bodies from the overfull vault, 45 of the deceased friars exhumed were found to have been naturally mummified, with their faces recognizable, a development that was taken to be an act of God.
Rather than bury the remains, the bodies were displayed as relics, propped in niches along the walls of the first corridor of the new cemetery. In 1787, a letter was published stating that everyone, including children, in the region had the right to be accommodated in the catacombs after death.
Almost all the research until today has been on the adult mummies, excepting a headline-grabbing examination of Rosalia Lombardo, who died of pneumonia a week shy of her second birthday on Dec. 6, 1920.
Her startlingly complete preservation was investigated a decade ago by Dario Piombino-Mascali, a researcher at Vilnius University who is working with Squires on the new project.
“Many of the mummies are a result of natural dehydration; other mummies were chemically treated. Those chemically treated are normally better preserved,” he said. “Some of them are superbly preserved. Some really look like sleeping children. They are darkened by the time, but some of them have got even fake eyes so they seem to be looking at you.”
