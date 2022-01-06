Alma had hoped that her teenage son would find a better life after he left his native Albania for Germany, but he disappeared days after leaving.
“The worry is stabbing my soul. I’m the guilty one. I’m the one who encouraged him to leave. Where is he? What is he doing?” said the 38-year-old widow, whose last name has been withheld to protect her identity.
The 16-year-old left for Germany with three others early last month, but has not been heard from since.
Photo: AFP
Alma poured her life savings from her work as a cleaner to pay for the trip, hoping that he would find a better future.
“He has talent, he sings very well, he could study and have the life I never had,” she said as tears streamed down her face.
Faced with persistent unemployment and deepening poverty at home, an untold number of parents across Albania begrudgingly send their children abroad, including through illicit means, hoping for a better future in the EU. Some rely on forged documents to travel, while others are accompanied by relatives or an adult who drops them off before returning to Albania.
Once in the EU, life is usually far from ideal. Unable to speak the local language, the children grapple with isolation, while many are forced to live in group homes.
Following four decades of one-party rule until 1991, Albanians flocked abroad en masse, desperate to escape hardship and isolation.
Over the past 30 years, about 1.7 million people — or 37 percent of the population — have left Albania, where the average salary is 420 euros (US$475) a month and one in three young people are unemployed, official statistics show.
“For many Albanians, the West is still a paradise that will solve all their family’s economic and social problems,” Drita Teta, a sociologist in Tirana, said. “This is a massive delusion”.
Between January and November last year, 309 minors were prevented from leaving Albania, compared with 239 during the same period in 2020.
