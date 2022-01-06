COVID-19: Thousands held on HK cruise ship for virus testing

AP, HONG KONG





Thousands of passengers were being held yesterday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for COVID-19 testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent cluster of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and ordered the ship to turn back.

Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere,” to return a day early yesterday, a government statement said.

The ship was ordered to return after nine passengers were identified as close contacts of an infected patient who was linked to a new Omicron cluster.

A woman looks out from a window on board the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AP

The ship returned to Hong Kong yesterday morning and passengers were being held onboard while they awaited testing.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement that the nine guests were immediately isolated and had all tested negative, and that the company was working closely with authorities to comply with epidemic prevention policies and regulations.

Over the past week, Hong Kong authorities have locked down several residential buildings linked to emerging Omicron clusters as it sought to prevent the spread of the variant in the territory.

The clusters emerged after several Cathay Pacific crew members broke isolation rules and dined at restaurants and bars in the territory, before testing positive for the Omicron variant.

Royal Caribbean said guests who were on board the affected ship would receive a 25 percent refund on their cruise fare.

The ship’s sailing today was also canceled as the crew has to undergo mandatory tests, and those guests would receive a full refund, it said.