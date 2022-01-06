China yesterday reported a major drop in local COVID-19 infections in Xian, which has been under a tight lockdown for the past two weeks.
With the Beijing Olympics beginning on Feb. 4, China is doubling down on measures to prevent any new outbreak that could affect proceedings.
People are being told to travel in and out of Beijing only if they absolutely need to and hotels have largely stopped taking new reservations.
Photo: AFP
Athletes, officials and journalists are entering an “anti-pandemic” bubble as soon as they arrive and would remain within it until the Feb. 4 to 20 Winter Games are over.
No fans from outside China are permitted and most of the spectators are expected to be drawn from schools, government offices and the military rather than the public.
The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday announced just 35 new cases in Xian, home to the famed Terracotta Warriors statues along with major industries, down from 95 the day before.
That marks a steady decline since daily new cases topped 100, prompting officials to retain and in some cases tighten restrictions on people leaving their homes.
Xian has seen more than 1,600 cases, but no deaths in its latest surge. That is a small number compared with outbreaks in other countries, a sign that China’s “zero tolerance” strategy of quarantining every case, mass testing and trying to block new infections from abroad has helped it to contain major outbreaks.
China has also vaccinated nearly 85 percent of its population, according to Our World in Data. The shots have helped reduce the severity of disease, although Chinese vaccines are considered less effective than those used elsewhere.
However, the lockdowns are far more stringent than anything seen in the West, and they have exacted a tremendous toll on the economy and the lives of millions of people.
Some complaints have been made in Xian of food shortages, but officials have defended the measures and pledged to ensure adequate supplies.
Officials have not given a date for the lifting of the lockdown.
However, deputy director of the city’s Center for Disease Control Chen Zhijun (陳志軍) said that would come after Xian determined there were no new transmissions among the population at large and the only new cases were among close contacts of those infected who have already been quarantined.
On Tuesday, authorities announced that another city, Yuzhou in Henan Province, was placed under lockdown over the weekend after the discovery of just three asymptomatic cases.
Only emergency vehicles are allowed on the roads, classes have been suspended and businesses catering to the public have closed for all but essential needs in the city of 1.7 million.
Henan reported two new asymptomatic cases yesterday, although it was not clear if they were in Yuzhou.
China has reported a total of 102,932 cases nationwide, with the death toll remaining steady at 4,636.
