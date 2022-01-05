A refugee who survived the Khmer Rouge’s brutal rule has become the first Cambodian-American mayor in the US.
Sokhary Chau, a city councilor in Lowell, Massachusetts, was on Monday unanimously picked by his council peers to assume the legislative body’s top post. He also became the city’s first Asian-American mayor.
“God bless America, right? I was a refugee, now I’m mayor of a major city in Massachusetts,” the 49-year-old, who works for the US Social Security Administration, said after being officially sworn in. “I don’t know if that could happen anywhere else in the world. I’m still trying to absorb it.”
Chau, in his inaugural remarks, reflected on his family’s perilous escape from Cambodia and the former industrial city of Lowell’s deep immigrant roots.
Located on the Merrimack River near the New Hampshire state line, Lowell was an early center of the US’ textile industry, drawing waves of European and Latin American immigrants over generations.
Today, the city of more than 115,000 residents is nearly 25 percent Asian and home to the nation’s second-largest Cambodian community.
“As a proud Cambodian American, I am standing on the shoulders of many immigrants who came before me to build this city,” Chau said on Monday before a crowd that included his wife and two teenage sons.
Chau recounted how his father, a captain in the Cambodian army, was executed by the communist Khmer Rouge in 1975 during the country’s civil war.
He said his mother, who died last year, managed to keep her seven children alive for four years, surviving “landmines, jungles, hunger, sickness and uncertainty” to deliver them safely to the US.
Chau said the US might not have “streets paved with gold” as his family imagined while living in refugee camps, but it is a land where democracy is possible because of “systems of checks and balances,” and principles like fairness, equality and transparency.
In an interview later, Chau said he was about nine years old when his family initially settled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the help of the Catholic Church — an experience that prompted the family to convert to Christianity.
They made their way to Lowell’s growing Cambodian community in the mid-1980s, where some of his older siblings immediately set to work in local factories.
However, Chau continued his studies and eventually earned a scholarship to Phillips Academy, an exclusive boarding school in nearby Andover. He went on to Macalester College in St Paul, Minnesota, where he studied economics and political science, also on a scholarship.
Before running for office, Chau said he worked mostly in financial services, including running a mortgage lending company in Lowell with his wife before the housing market crashed in the early 2000s.
