Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr subpoenaed

Bloomberg





Former US president Donald Trump’s two eldest children have been subpoenaed by New York authorities probing whether his real-estate business manipulated the value of key assets for tax and insurance purposes.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr, longtime business associates of their father, on Monday night filed a joint motion in New York state court to block the subpoenas, accusing New York Attorney General Letitia James of making an unconstitutional attempt to get testimony from the family members while they still face a separate criminal investigation.

James had revealed the existence of the subpoenas in a court filing earlier on Monday, saying she anticipated a motion to block them.

From left, Donald Trump Jr, former US president Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump walk toward Air Force One before departing from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, on Jan. 4 last year. Photo: AFP

Donald Trump is also fighting an earlier subpoena, she said.

The Trump Organization has balked at complying with James, who sued in August 2020 to enforce her initial set of seven subpoenas.

A judge has repeatedly ruled in her favor, ordering the company to fully comply or submit to a search of its documents by an outside firm.

“Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law,” James said in a statement.

“Attorney General James is trying to circumvent the entire grand jury process, and nullify the moving parties’ most fundamental Constitutional and statutory rights by requesting that they provide non-immunized testimony,” Alan Futerfas, lawyer for Trump’s two eldest children said in their filing on Monday night.

Trump last month sued James in an effort to block the probe, accusing her of investigating his Manhattan-based real-estate company for political purposes.

James, who suspended her run for governor of New York last month, had aimed to get his testimony under oath by Friday.

James began the probe in 2019 to determine if Trump’s company had been manipulating the value of key assets.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen triggered the investigation after he handed the US Congress a trove of Trump financial records and testified that his former boss “inflated his total assets when it served his purposes” and “deflated his assets to reduce his real-estate taxes.”

Eric Trump, one of the former president’s sons and an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, was deposed by state investigators in October 2020 after fighting in court to delay the questioning.