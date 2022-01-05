More than 1 million people in the US were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday as a tsunami of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 swamps every aspect of daily American life.
The highly mutated variant drove US cases to a record, the most — by a large margin — that any country has ever reported. Monday’s number is almost double the previous record of about 590,000 set just four days earlier in the US, which itself was a doubling from the prior week.
It is also more than twice the case count seen anywhere else at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago. The highest number outside the US came during India’s Delta variant surge, when more than 414,000 people were diagnosed on May 7 last year.
The stratospheric numbers being posted in the US come even as many Americans are relying on tests they take at home, with results that are not reported to official government authorities. That means the record is surely a significant underestimate.
While surging cases have not yet translated into severe infections and skyrocketing deaths, their impact has been felt across the country as the newly infected isolate at home. The results are canceled flights, closed schools and offices, overwhelmed hospitals and strangled supply chains.
The data from Johns Hopkins University is complete as of midnight eastern time in Baltimore, Maryland, and delays in reporting over the holidays might have played a role in the rising rates.
The surge is leading authorities to mull a revision of some measures that were put in place to help guide the nation through the latest phase of the outbreak.
While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened the isolation period to five days for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19, the agency might add that they should get a negative test result before venturing out again, officials said.
The outbreak is also causing companies to halt their return-to-office steps, with the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co adopting the more cautious stance of encouraging staff to resume working from home at the start of the new year.
The silver lining is that deaths from COVID-19 have not similarly soared. Early studies show the Omicron variant spreads faster than earlier strains, but causes milder symptoms.
The outlook for this year depends on whether the death toll follows cases and picks up in the weeks to come, or if evidence suggesting the Omicron wave will be less severe holds up as more real-world data emerge.
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance
HIGHER BAIL THRESHOLD: The pop star and democracy advocate was released while two top editors at the disbanded outlet had been charged, a local newspaper reported Hong Kong singer and democracy advocate Denise Ho (何韻詩) was granted bail after being swept up in a raid on now-shuttered media outlet Stand News that escalated fears over eroding press freedoms in the former British colony. “Thank you friends for all your kind messages, I have been released on bail and have returned home safely,” Ho wrote on Twitter late on Thursday evening. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly earlier expressed concern for Ho, a Canadian citizen. Ho was among four former Stand News board members released earlier on Thursday, after their arrest by national security police on colonial-era sedition