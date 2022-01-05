Deforestation last year rose to the highest level since 2015 in Brazil’s Cerrado, prompting scientists on Monday to raise the alarm over the state of the world’s most species-rich savanna, a major carbon sink that helps to stave off climate change.
The Cerrado, which is spread across several states of Brazil and is one of the world’s largest savannas, is often called an “upside-down forest” because of the deep roots its plants sink into the ground to survive seasonal droughts and fires.
Destruction of these trees, grasses and other plants in the Cerrado is a major source of Brazil’s greenhouse gas emissions, although it is far less densely forested than the more famous Amazon rainforest that it borders.
Photo: Reuters
Deforestation and other clearances of native vegetation in the Cerrado rose 8 percent to 8,531km2 in the 12 months through July last year, Brazil’s official period for measuring deforestation, according to the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research.
That is more than 10 times the size of New York City’s land area of 783.84km2.
“It’s extremely worrying,” University of Brasilia ecologist Mercedes Bustamante said.
Bustamante also criticized the government for a lack of transparency for announcing the deforestation data on New Year’s Eve.
The added destruction is particularly concerning, scientists say, when considering that about half of the Cerrado has been destroyed since the 1970s, mostly for farming and ranching.
“You’re transforming thousands of square kilometers annually,” Federal University of Goias geographer Manuel Ferreira said. “Few other places on Earth have seen that rapid of a transformation.”
Ferreira said that new plant and animal species are regularly being discovered in the Cerrado and that many are probably being eradicated before they can be studied.
After falling from highs in the early 2000s, deforestation in the Cerrado has been creeping up again since Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019, calling for more farming and development in sensitive ecosystems.
A Brazilian soy lobby group last month said that data showed farmers were increasingly using previously cleared land in the Cerrado rather than deforesting wholly new areas to plant the cash crop. More than half of Brazil’s soy farmland is in the Cerrado.
Bustamante and other scientists blame Bolsonaro for encouraging deforestation with his pro-development rhetoric and for rolling back environmental enforcement.
Bolsonaro’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment.
He has previously defended his policies as a means to lift the interior of the nation out of poverty and that Brazil has preserved far more of its territory than Europe or the US.
“Deforestation is the most naked and raw indicator of the terrible environmental policy of this government,” said Ane Alencar, science director at the non-profit Amazon Environmental Research Institute.
