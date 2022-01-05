Haiti welcomed the new year with violence as Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaives following a shoot-out between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the leader not to set foot in the city.
Local media reported that one person died and two were injured in the gunfire that forced Henry and others to duck and seek shelter as they walked out of a cathedral on Saturday after attending a mass to celebrate Haiti’s independence from France.
The prime minister’s office on Monday said “bandits and terrorists” made an attempt on Henry’s life, accusing them of hiding behind walls to attack the convoy and of threatening the bishop by surrounding the church.
Photo: Reuters
“That is intolerable,” the office said, adding that it has issued arrest warrants.
A spokesperson for the Haitian National Police on Monday said that police had secured the area.
The incident is a fresh blow to Henry’s fragile interim regime that is struggling with deepening poverty and a surge in gang violence as he seeks to create a coalition to help run the nation after the July 7 assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moise, with general elections scheduled for the middle of this year.
Henry referred to the incident on Twitter by thanking the bishop of Gonaives for having held the mass, “despite the tense situation that was prevailing in the city.”
The streets of Gonaives were largely empty and so was its cathedral, Saint-Charles-de-Borome, for the traditional Independence Day celebrations.
Henry was unable to deliver his speech as planned after gunfire forced him out of the city.
Moise in 2020 skipped the annual trip to Gonaives amid threats of violent protests.
In a statement in Haitian Creole shared on Sunday on Twitter, Henry wrote: “Today, our enemies, the enemies of the Haitian people, are the terrorists who do not hesitate to use violence to kill people with all their might, or to kidnap, take away their freedom, to rape them, and do everything for money.”
Henry has pledged to crack down on gangs that authorities have blamed for a spike in kidnappings and for blocking gas distribution terminals in a move that caused a severe fuel shortage that prompted the US and Canada to urge their citizens to leave the nation.
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance
HIGHER BAIL THRESHOLD: The pop star and democracy advocate was released while two top editors at the disbanded outlet had been charged, a local newspaper reported Hong Kong singer and democracy advocate Denise Ho (何韻詩) was granted bail after being swept up in a raid on now-shuttered media outlet Stand News that escalated fears over eroding press freedoms in the former British colony. “Thank you friends for all your kind messages, I have been released on bail and have returned home safely,” Ho wrote on Twitter late on Thursday evening. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly earlier expressed concern for Ho, a Canadian citizen. Ho was among four former Stand News board members released earlier on Thursday, after their arrest by national security police on colonial-era sedition