Haiti PM survives attempt on life

Haiti welcomed the new year with violence as Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry fled the northern city of Gonaives following a shoot-out between his security forces and an armed group that had warned the leader not to set foot in the city.

Local media reported that one person died and two were injured in the gunfire that forced Henry and others to duck and seek shelter as they walked out of a cathedral on Saturday after attending a mass to celebrate Haiti’s independence from France.

The prime minister’s office on Monday said “bandits and terrorists” made an attempt on Henry’s life, accusing them of hiding behind walls to attack the convoy and of threatening the bishop by surrounding the church.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry speaks in Port-au-Prince on Nov. 26 last year. Photo: Reuters

“That is intolerable,” the office said, adding that it has issued arrest warrants.

A spokesperson for the Haitian National Police on Monday said that police had secured the area.

The incident is a fresh blow to Henry’s fragile interim regime that is struggling with deepening poverty and a surge in gang violence as he seeks to create a coalition to help run the nation after the July 7 assassination of former Haitian president Jovenel Moise, with general elections scheduled for the middle of this year.

Henry referred to the incident on Twitter by thanking the bishop of Gonaives for having held the mass, “despite the tense situation that was prevailing in the city.”

The streets of Gonaives were largely empty and so was its cathedral, Saint-Charles-de-Borome, for the traditional Independence Day celebrations.

Henry was unable to deliver his speech as planned after gunfire forced him out of the city.

Moise in 2020 skipped the annual trip to Gonaives amid threats of violent protests.

In a statement in Haitian Creole shared on Sunday on Twitter, Henry wrote: “Today, our enemies, the enemies of the Haitian people, are the terrorists who do not hesitate to use violence to kill people with all their might, or to kidnap, take away their freedom, to rape them, and do everything for money.”

Henry has pledged to crack down on gangs that authorities have blamed for a spike in kidnappings and for blocking gas distribution terminals in a move that caused a severe fuel shortage that prompted the US and Canada to urge their citizens to leave the nation.