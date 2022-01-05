Four beekeepers were detained on Monday after protesting in front of Chile’s presidential palace in Santiago, local officials said, with seven police officers stung during the demonstration.
Honey production has been hurt by a long-term drought in Chile that has withered the bees’ food sources such as flowers and crops. While drought is not uncommon in Chile, the current drought has persisted since 2010 and climate change is at least partly to blame, scientists say.
The beekeepers want government reform to improve honey prices or to provide subsidies to honey producers. They have asked to meet with Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.
Photo: Reuters
The beekeepers set about 60 beehives, which contained an estimated 10,000 bees, on the avenue in front of the palace.
One of the beekeepers, Jose Iturra, told local reporters that the drought in the Colina commune north of Santiago was killing the local bee population.
“Bees are dying,” Iturra said. “There would be no life if the bees die. That is what we wanted to highlight with this demonstration.”
A representative for the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture in the Santiago region said that the agency was also concerned about the effect the drought was having on the bees.
The government has been providing aid for months to 20 communities experiencing severe water shortages, regional agricultural secretary Omar Guzman told reporters.
Some passersby were alarmed by the risk the bees posed.
“It’s dangerous for the people who are allergic [to bees] because they can cause death,” one said.
Seven national police officers, or Carabiniers, were stung trying to arrest the beekeepers and move the beehives out of the street, and were taken to the hospital, officials said.
Droughts and rising temperatures from climate change have affected bee populations worldwide.
A 2020 study published in the journal Science found that populations fell by about 50 percent in North America and 17 percent in Europe in one generation.
