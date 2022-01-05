Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday was rushed to hospital with abdominal pain that doctors found was caused by a partial intestinal blockage, and is facing potential surgery nine months out from elections.
Bolsonaro, 66, was on vacation at the beach in the southern state of Santa Catarina when the pain started, his latest health problem since being stabbed in the abdomen during the 2018 presidential campaign that brought him to power.
The president was rushed to Sao Paulo on the presidential plane.
Photo: EPA-EFE / Twitter
Brazilian channel TV Globo carried images of him walking unassisted as he disembarked with his entourage, and the president’s office said he was “doing well.”
Bolsonaro posted a picture of himself in his hospital bed on Twitter, flashing the thumbs-up sign, with a message saying that he was facing “possible surgery for an internal blockage in the abdominal region.”
“I started feeling unwell after lunch Sunday. I arrived at the hospital at 3:00 am today,” he wrote after being admitted to the Vila Nova Star hospital.
“They gave me a nasogastric tube,” a device to carry food and medicine to the stomach through the nose, he said.
“They’ll be doing more exams to decide if I need surgery,” he added.
Bolsonaro has undergone at least four surgeries stemming from the knife attack that nearly killed him, perpetrated by a man who claimed he was following God’s orders, and who was later ruled mentally unfit to stand trial.
Bolsonaro’s medical team said that the president was suffering from an “intestinal subocclusion,” a partial blockage of the intestinal tract.
“He is stable, undergoing treatment and will be re-evaluated throughout the morning,” his doctors said in a statement. “At the moment, there is no forecast for his release.”
The lead doctor, surgeon Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has operated on Bolsonaro in the past, was himself on vacation in the Bahamas.
He rushed back to Brazil on a charter plane sent by the hospital, telling newspaper Valor that he would only decide whether to operate after arriving late at night.
“I’m his surgeon, and I’m the one who will decide. I need to do a clinical examination first,” he said.
Bolsonaro was last hospitalized in July for an intestinal obstruction that gave him persistent hiccups.
On that occasion, doctors opted for a “conservative treatment” course, prescribing a liquid diet and deciding not to operate.
First lady Michelle Bolsonaro thanked her husband’s supporters for their prayers.
“We’ll carry the trauma [of the stabbing] for the rest of our lives, but God is good and in control,” she wrote on Twitter.
Jair Bolsonaro regularly tears up when speaking about the knife attack. Despite losing 40 percent of his blood, he survived and went on to win the presidency that October, fueling supporters’ die-hard faith in the man they call “Mito” (The Myth).
However, Jair Bolsonaro’s aura of invincibility has faded since then. His approval rating is at an all-time low as he prepares to seek re-election in October.
Shunning expert advice on the COVID-19 pandemic, defying social distancing recommendations and refusing to be vaccinated, he has presided over one of the world’s worst outbreaks, with nearly 620,000 lives lost.
His polarizing style continues to rile up his far-right base, but he has lost crucial support among the political center and the business sector as Latin America’s largest economy has sunk into recession, with surging inflation and unemployment.
Jair Bolsonaro currently trails far behind his likely top opponent, former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003 to 2010), whom recent polls indicate could win the election in the first round.
Jair Bolsonaro’s beach vacation, which started on Monday last week, had fanned the flames of controversy.
With the northeastern state of Bahia battered by deadly floods, the president ignored calls to interrupt his New Year’s holiday, instead posting videos on social media of himself soaking up the sun and jet-skiing through crowds of cheering supporters.
