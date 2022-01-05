Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday vowed to speed up COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, secure imported supplies of drugs to treat the disease and reorganize medical facilities to respond to the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Kishida, who took office in October, said he had ordered strict border controls from November to buy time for such preparations. Japan has basically shut out incoming travel except for returning residents and Japanese nationals.
The response to the contagious Omicron variant will now shift to domestic measures, such as making free COVID-19 tests more readily available, while border controls will continue, he said.
Photo: AP / Kyodo News
“I just offered prayers so that we may overcome the coronavirus pandemic and this year will be a fantastic year for all of you,” he told reporters after praying at the Ise Shrine in Mie Prefecture.
Japanese leaders visit the shrine at the start of every year, although Kishida’s predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, canceled it last year because of the pandemic.
Kishida said the oral drug from Merck has been distributed to thousands of hospitals, and efforts were under way to procure the Pfizer oral drug as well, for use starting next month in treating symptomatic COVID-19 cases.
“I want to make this year one of dramatic challenges to forge ahead with a new era. But in areas where we need to exercise caution, we must not forget the humility to proceed with caution,” Kishida said, adding that care was needed for a proper pandemic response.
Everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and needs hospitalization would be speedily admitted for treatment, while those who can recover at home should do so, monitored by medical professionals, he said.
Other facilities will also be readied for those who do not need to be hospitalized, but need to quarantine, depending on symptoms, he said.
Although COVID-19 cases and deaths have fallen lately in Japan, worries are growing about another “sixth wave” of infections because of the Omicron variant.
Airports, shopping districts and shrines have been jampacked with New Year’s revelers, in contrast to last year when people generally stayed home.
About 80 percent of Japanese are fully vaccinated, but booster shots have barely begun.
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance
HIGHER BAIL THRESHOLD: The pop star and democracy advocate was released while two top editors at the disbanded outlet had been charged, a local newspaper reported Hong Kong singer and democracy advocate Denise Ho (何韻詩) was granted bail after being swept up in a raid on now-shuttered media outlet Stand News that escalated fears over eroding press freedoms in the former British colony. “Thank you friends for all your kind messages, I have been released on bail and have returned home safely,” Ho wrote on Twitter late on Thursday evening. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly earlier expressed concern for Ho, a Canadian citizen. Ho was among four former Stand News board members released earlier on Thursday, after their arrest by national security police on colonial-era sedition