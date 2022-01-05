COVID-19: China locks down city of 1.2m over three cases

More than one million people in a city in central China were yesterday being confined to their homes after three asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country’s latest mass lockdown.

Beijing has pursued a “zero COVID” approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged. However, the strategy has come under pressure with a series of recent local outbreaks and with just a month to go until the Winter Olympics.

Yuzhou, a city with a population of about 1.17 million people in Henan Province, announced that from Monday night, all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus.

The announcement was triggered by the discovery of three cases in the past couple of days.

People in the central area “must not go out,” according to a statement posted on Monday, while all communities are to set up “sentinels and gates to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures.”

The city had already announced that it was halting bus and taxi services, and closing shopping malls, museums and tourist attractions.

China yesterday reported another 175 new COVID-19 cases, including five in Henan Province and eight more in a separate cluster linked to a garment factory in the eastern city of Ningbo.

Although the reported cases are low compared with elsewhere in the world, new COVID-19 infections in recent weeks have reached a high not seen in the country since March 2020.

There were 95 fresh cases recorded in Xian yesterday — a historic city of 13 million people in neighboring Shaanxi Province — which has been under lockdown for nearly two weeks.