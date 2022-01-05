More than one million people in a city in central China were yesterday being confined to their homes after three asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country’s latest mass lockdown.
Beijing has pursued a “zero COVID” approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus first emerged. However, the strategy has come under pressure with a series of recent local outbreaks and with just a month to go until the Winter Olympics.
Yuzhou, a city with a population of about 1.17 million people in Henan Province, announced that from Monday night, all citizens were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus.
The announcement was triggered by the discovery of three cases in the past couple of days.
People in the central area “must not go out,” according to a statement posted on Monday, while all communities are to set up “sentinels and gates to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures.”
The city had already announced that it was halting bus and taxi services, and closing shopping malls, museums and tourist attractions.
China yesterday reported another 175 new COVID-19 cases, including five in Henan Province and eight more in a separate cluster linked to a garment factory in the eastern city of Ningbo.
Although the reported cases are low compared with elsewhere in the world, new COVID-19 infections in recent weeks have reached a high not seen in the country since March 2020.
There were 95 fresh cases recorded in Xian yesterday — a historic city of 13 million people in neighboring Shaanxi Province — which has been under lockdown for nearly two weeks.
China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country's first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world's toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people.
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance
HIGHER BAIL THRESHOLD: The pop star and democracy advocate was released while two top editors at the disbanded outlet had been charged, a local newspaper reported Hong Kong singer and democracy advocate Denise Ho (何韻詩) was granted bail after being swept up in a raid on now-shuttered media outlet Stand News that escalated fears over eroding press freedoms in the former British colony. “Thank you friends for all your kind messages, I have been released on bail and have returned home safely,” Ho wrote on Twitter late on Thursday evening. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly earlier expressed concern for Ho, a Canadian citizen. Ho was among four former Stand News board members released earlier on Thursday, after their arrest by national security police on colonial-era sedition