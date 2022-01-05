Australian COVID-19 cases yesterday soared to a pandemic record, as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country, driving up hospitalization rates as the once-formidable testing regime buckled under lengthy wait times and stock shortages.
The country, which for a year and a half used a system of constant testing, contact tracing and lockdowns to squash most outbreaks, clocked 47,799 new infections, up nearly one-third on Monday’s number, which was also a record.
Political leaders have pointed to a largely successful, if slow, vaccination rollout and few deaths, relative to new case numbers — four yesterday.
However, hospitalizations are higher than at any other time in the pandemic: 1,344 in the most populous state, New South Wales.
In Victoria, the second state, the authorities said one in four people showing up for a swab test was returning a positive result.
Almost everyone in that state’s intensive care units was unvaccinated, the authorities said.
Victoria had 14,020 new cases, nearly double the previous day’s count. Other states that had spent much of the pandemic with domestic borders closed and long stretches without a new case showed similar numbers. A month ago, Queensland reported a day with six new cases; yesterday it recorded 5,699.
Across the country, political leaders have been reshaping their messaging for a population that is more than 90 percent vaccinated and a variant that some medical experts say is more transmissible, but less virulent than previous strains.
After nearly two years of campaigning for widespread testing, the authorities want asymptomatic people to bypass government-funded clinics, where high volumes have blown out turnaround times to several days, and take their own rapid antigen tests.
However, that has brought a new pressure point: an explosion in sales of home testing kits, resulting in reports of stockpiling, empty shelves and inflated prices on the few kits that have not yet been sold.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ruled out subsidizing the personal testing kits, citing a heightened role for “personal responsibility.”
“The problem at the moment is that the lack of [rapid antigen tests] is completely hampering ‘personal responsibility’ and it is a frustration that is a glaring hole in the current management of COVID,” Australian Medical Association vice president Chris Moy told ABC Radio yesterday, using Morrison’s phrase.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said that “when it comes to healthcare, and rapid antigen testing, the prime minister has said that you are on your own.”
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance
HIGHER BAIL THRESHOLD: The pop star and democracy advocate was released while two top editors at the disbanded outlet had been charged, a local newspaper reported Hong Kong singer and democracy advocate Denise Ho (何韻詩) was granted bail after being swept up in a raid on now-shuttered media outlet Stand News that escalated fears over eroding press freedoms in the former British colony. “Thank you friends for all your kind messages, I have been released on bail and have returned home safely,” Ho wrote on Twitter late on Thursday evening. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly earlier expressed concern for Ho, a Canadian citizen. Ho was among four former Stand News board members released earlier on Thursday, after their arrest by national security police on colonial-era sedition