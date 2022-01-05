HK closures unrelated to press freedom: Lam

AP, HONG KONG





Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) yesterday said that the recent closure of two media outlets in the territory did not reflect the state of press freedom in Hong Kong, as the decisions were made by the outlets themselves.

Her comments came almost a week after authorities arrested seven people associated with pro-democracy online news outlet Stand News over sedition, with the outlet announcing that it would cease operations.

Days later, another online site, Citizen News, also said it would stop operating.

Police force Stand News editor Patrick Lam, left, into a van after they searched his office in Hong Kong on Wednesday last week. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday said the closure of Stand News and Citizen News could not be linked to the state of press freedom in the territory. Photo: AP

“For none of the media outlets, we did not do anything. They were never approached by law enforcement agencies ... but if they decided to cease operation out of their own concerns, I think this is nothing out of the ordinary,” Lam told a news conference.

She added that Hong Kong authorities do “not seek to crack down on press freedom.”

Lam said that the government follows the rule of law in Hong Kong, and that when she first assumed office, she had opened up government news conferences to online outlets and met with the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

“As long as news outlets do not engage in illegal acts, they can continue to report news in Hong Kong,” Lam added.

She said that there was a 5.4 percent increase in local news outlets registered in the territory, and a 9.4 percent jump in overseas outlets since the National Security Law was enacted in Hong Kong in June 2020.

“So you cannot say that the freedom of press is eroded due to the closing of the two media outlets,” Lam said.

Since the law came into effect, more than 100 people have been arrested, including many democracy advocates, as well as some journalists who previously worked for the now-defunct Apple Daily and Stand News.

Separately yesterday, Lam said that the twrritory would be tightening vaccine requirements to cover not only entertainment venues, but also places such as libraries, schools and museums.

The mandate would be tightened from Feb. 24, and would require those entering such venues to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The expansion of the vaccine mandate comes days after Hong Kong reported its first cluster of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, linked to several Cathay Pacific crew members who had broken isolation rules and visited dining spots and bars across the territory before later testing positive.

Hong Kong had previously largely kept the Delta variant from causing local outbreaks through strict quarantine rules.

Hong Kong designates all countries with local Omicron outbreaks as “high-risk” countries, requiring arrivals from those countries to spend 21 days in quarantine.