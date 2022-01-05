Tesla criticized for Xinjiang showroom

SALES VERSUS IMAGE: While a rights groups said that Tesla was ‘supporting genocide,’ China is an important market for the automaker, which operates a factory in Shanghai

Reuters, SHANGHAI





Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region.

Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there.

China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect its policies there.

Model 3 Tesla vehicles are displayed at a delivery event at the company’s factory in Shanghai, China on Jan. 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters

The US electric automaker announced the showroom’s opening in Xinjiang’s regional capital, Urumqi, on Sina Weibo on Friday.

“On the last day of 2021 we meet in Xinjiang,” it said in the post.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest US Muslim advocacy organization, yesterday criticized the move, saying that Tesla was “supporting genocide.”

Washington has labeled China’s treatment of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang as genocide.

The US and a few other countries are planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February over the issue.

“Elon Musk must close Tesla’s Xinjiang showroom,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations wrote on Twitter, referring to Tesla’s chief executive officer.

Similar criticism came from a US trade group, the Alliance for American Manufacturing, and US Senator Marco Rubio.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The automaker operates a factory in Shanghai and is ramping up production there amid surging sales in China.

A slew of foreign firms have in the past few months been tripped up by tensions between the West and China over Xinjiang, as they try to balance Western pressure with China’s importance as a market and supply base.

In July, Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported a 23 percent drop in local currency sales in China for its March-to-May quarter after it was hit by a consumer boycott in March for stating publicly that it did not source products from Xinjiang.

Last month, US chipmaker Intel faced similar calls after telling its suppliers not to source products or labor from Xinjiang, prompting it to apologize for “the trouble caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public.”

Although some have been trying to reduce their supply chain exposure to the region, especially as Washington bans imports such as Xinjiang cotton or blacklists Chinese firms that it says have aided Beijing’s policy there, many foreign brands operate stores there.