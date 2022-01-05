Tesla’s announcement that it had opened a showroom in Xinjiang has attracted criticism from US rights and trade groups, making it the latest foreign firm caught up in tensions related to the far-western Chinese region.
Xinjiang has become a significant point of conflict between Western governments and China in the past few years, as UN experts and rights groups estimate more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps there.
China has rejected accusations of forced labor or any abuses there, saying that the camps provide vocational training and that companies should respect its policies there.
Photo: Reuters
The US electric automaker announced the showroom’s opening in Xinjiang’s regional capital, Urumqi, on Sina Weibo on Friday.
“On the last day of 2021 we meet in Xinjiang,” it said in the post.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest US Muslim advocacy organization, yesterday criticized the move, saying that Tesla was “supporting genocide.”
Washington has labeled China’s treatment of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang as genocide.
The US and a few other countries are planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February over the issue.
“Elon Musk must close Tesla’s Xinjiang showroom,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations wrote on Twitter, referring to Tesla’s chief executive officer.
Similar criticism came from a US trade group, the Alliance for American Manufacturing, and US Senator Marco Rubio.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The automaker operates a factory in Shanghai and is ramping up production there amid surging sales in China.
A slew of foreign firms have in the past few months been tripped up by tensions between the West and China over Xinjiang, as they try to balance Western pressure with China’s importance as a market and supply base.
In July, Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported a 23 percent drop in local currency sales in China for its March-to-May quarter after it was hit by a consumer boycott in March for stating publicly that it did not source products from Xinjiang.
Last month, US chipmaker Intel faced similar calls after telling its suppliers not to source products or labor from Xinjiang, prompting it to apologize for “the trouble caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public.”
Although some have been trying to reduce their supply chain exposure to the region, especially as Washington bans imports such as Xinjiang cotton or blacklists Chinese firms that it says have aided Beijing’s policy there, many foreign brands operate stores there.
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance
HIGHER BAIL THRESHOLD: The pop star and democracy advocate was released while two top editors at the disbanded outlet had been charged, a local newspaper reported Hong Kong singer and democracy advocate Denise Ho (何韻詩) was granted bail after being swept up in a raid on now-shuttered media outlet Stand News that escalated fears over eroding press freedoms in the former British colony. “Thank you friends for all your kind messages, I have been released on bail and have returned home safely,” Ho wrote on Twitter late on Thursday evening. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly earlier expressed concern for Ho, a Canadian citizen. Ho was among four former Stand News board members released earlier on Thursday, after their arrest by national security police on colonial-era sedition