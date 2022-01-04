US President Joe Biden on Sunday conferred with Ukraine’s leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border, promising that the US and allies will act “decisively” if Russia further invades the Eastern European nation.
Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call came as the US and Western allies prepared for a series of diplomatic meetings to try to de-escalate a crisis that Moscow said could rupture ties with Washington.
“President Biden made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement following the call.
Photo: AP
Biden underscored to Zelenskiy his commitment to the principle of “nothing about you without you,” the tenet that it would not negotiate policy that impacts Europe without its allies’ input, Psaki added.
Biden has spoken of hitting Russia with economy-jarring sanctions if it moves on Ukraine’s territory, but he said last month that US military action is not on the table.
The Kremlin has demanded that any further expansion of NATO exclude Ukraine and other former Soviet countries. The Russians have also demanded that the military alliance remove offensive weaponry from countries in the region.
The White House has dismissed Russia’s demands on NATO as a nonstarter.
A key principle of the NATO alliance is that membership is open to any qualifying country, and no outsider has membership veto power.
Although there is little prospect that Ukraine would be invited into the alliance any time soon, the US and its allies would not rule it out.
Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter after Sunday’s call that “keeping peace in Europe, preventing further escalation, reforms, deoligarchization were discussed.”
“We appreciate the unwavering support,” he said.
The US has made little progress in efforts to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease tensions.
Senior US and Russian officials are scheduled to meet on Sunday and Monday in Geneva to discuss the situation. Those talks are to be followed by meetings at the NATO-Russia Council, and at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.
Biden spoke with Putin for nearly an hour on Thursday. He told reporters the next day that he warned Putin that his economy would pay a “heavy price” if Russia, which has massed 100,000 troops near the border, made further moves against Ukraine.
“I’m not going to negotiate here in public, but we made it clear that he cannot — I emphasize cannot — move on Ukraine,” Biden said on Friday.
Biden said he told Putin it was important for the Russians to take steps before those meetings toward easing the crisis.
Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, in describing the presidents’ conversation this past week, said that Biden’s pursuit of sanctions “could lead to a complete rupture of relations between our countries and Russia-West relations will be severely damaged.”
US intelligence findings indicate Russia has made preparations for a potential invasion early this year. White House officials say it remains unclear whether Putin has already made a decision to move forward with military action.
Still, Biden said he remained hopeful for the upcoming talks. White House officials said they would consult closely with Western allies.
“I always expect if you negotiate you make progress, but we’ll see,” he said on Friday. “We’ll see.”
