COVID-19: NZ says no plan to prosecute British DJ for rule breach

AFP, WELLINGTON





The New Zealand government yesterday said that it would not ask for British DJ Dimension to be prosecuted for breaking COVID-19 isolation rules and creating an infection scare.

The electronic music artist, real name Robert Etheridge, said he had misunderstood the rules when he mixed with people before getting a final negative test result.

“The Ministry of Health does not plan to refer this case to the police at this stage,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The ministry needs to balance the deterrence effect from any potential prosecution with enabling an environment that does not discourage future cases from assisting with the public health response to COVID-19,” it said.

Etheridge on Thursday said that he was “devastated” to discover that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 after emerging from 10 days of isolation, including three days at his residence.

The DJ reportedly failed to wait for a negative result from his final test taken on the ninth day of isolation, as required, before going out into the community.

He had landed in New Zealand on Dec. 16.

“To my shock and enormous concern, I unexpectedly received a positive test on day twelve, two days after my isolation period had ended,” he wrote on Instagram.

Etheridge said that he had received “many comments of hate and abuse” following media reports of the incident.

“I want to reiterate my apologies to those who I have inadvertently put at risk as a result of my misunderstandings,” he wrote.

There have been no reported cases related to Etheridge’s outing, New Zealand media reported.

Etheridge had to withdraw from a planned appearance at a three-day music festival, Rhythm and Alps, which was held from Wednesday to Friday last week on New Zealand’s South Island.

New Zealand, which has strict quarantine rules for international arrivals, yesterday reported 137 new infections for a total of 13,883 since the pandemic began, with the death toll unchanged at 51.