The New Zealand government yesterday said that it would not ask for British DJ Dimension to be prosecuted for breaking COVID-19 isolation rules and creating an infection scare.
The electronic music artist, real name Robert Etheridge, said he had misunderstood the rules when he mixed with people before getting a final negative test result.
“The Ministry of Health does not plan to refer this case to the police at this stage,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The ministry needs to balance the deterrence effect from any potential prosecution with enabling an environment that does not discourage future cases from assisting with the public health response to COVID-19,” it said.
Etheridge on Thursday said that he was “devastated” to discover that he had tested positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 after emerging from 10 days of isolation, including three days at his residence.
The DJ reportedly failed to wait for a negative result from his final test taken on the ninth day of isolation, as required, before going out into the community.
He had landed in New Zealand on Dec. 16.
“To my shock and enormous concern, I unexpectedly received a positive test on day twelve, two days after my isolation period had ended,” he wrote on Instagram.
Etheridge said that he had received “many comments of hate and abuse” following media reports of the incident.
“I want to reiterate my apologies to those who I have inadvertently put at risk as a result of my misunderstandings,” he wrote.
There have been no reported cases related to Etheridge’s outing, New Zealand media reported.
Etheridge had to withdraw from a planned appearance at a three-day music festival, Rhythm and Alps, which was held from Wednesday to Friday last week on New Zealand’s South Island.
New Zealand, which has strict quarantine rules for international arrivals, yesterday reported 137 new infections for a total of 13,883 since the pandemic began, with the death toll unchanged at 51.
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance