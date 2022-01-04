COVID-19: Two CCP officials sacked in locked-down city of Xian

AFP, BEIJING





New COVID-19 cases in China’s locked-down city of Xian edged down yesterday, government data showed, while local authorities removed two senior officials to “strengthen” their fight against the outbreak.

Beijing has pursued a “zero COVID” policy with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the coronavirus first emerged, but the strategy has come under pressure due to local outbreaks.

The northern city of Xian, home to the famous Terracotta Warriors, has become the latest epicenter, with authorities ordering all 13 million residents to stay home and several rounds of mass testing.

Xian yesterday reported 90 new local COVID-19 cases, down from 122 cases on Sunday. Since Dec. 9, there have been more than 1,600 cases reported in the city.

Xian on Sunday announced that two senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials from Yanta District had been removed from their posts, in a bid to “strengthen the work of epidemic prevention and control” in the area, local media reported.

China’s disciplinary body last month announced that dozens of officials had been punished for “insufficient rigor in preventing and controlling the outbreak.”

Residents said that they were struggling to find enough food, despite authorities saying they were working to ensure stable supplies.

The spike comes as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympic Games next month.