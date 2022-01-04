New COVID-19 cases in China’s locked-down city of Xian edged down yesterday, government data showed, while local authorities removed two senior officials to “strengthen” their fight against the outbreak.
Beijing has pursued a “zero COVID” policy with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the coronavirus first emerged, but the strategy has come under pressure due to local outbreaks.
The northern city of Xian, home to the famous Terracotta Warriors, has become the latest epicenter, with authorities ordering all 13 million residents to stay home and several rounds of mass testing.
Xian yesterday reported 90 new local COVID-19 cases, down from 122 cases on Sunday. Since Dec. 9, there have been more than 1,600 cases reported in the city.
Xian on Sunday announced that two senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials from Yanta District had been removed from their posts, in a bid to “strengthen the work of epidemic prevention and control” in the area, local media reported.
China’s disciplinary body last month announced that dozens of officials had been punished for “insufficient rigor in preventing and controlling the outbreak.”
Residents said that they were struggling to find enough food, despite authorities saying they were working to ensure stable supplies.
The spike comes as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympic Games next month.
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance