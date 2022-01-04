COVID-19: India vaccinates teenagers as cases rise

DEJA VU? Experts said India is unlikely to witness last year’s harrowing scenes, when the healthcare system was overwhelmed, due to a more vaccinated population

AP, NEW DELHI





Indian health authorities yesterday began vaccinating those aged 15 to 18, as more states started to enforce tighter restrictions to arrest a new surge of COVID-19 infections stoked by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and at special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in infections, particularly in the nation’s densely populated cities.

Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data yesterday showed that more than 33,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours. Deaths increased by 123, bringing the total to nearly 482,000.

A teenager receives a shot of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Authorities are saying that even as cases have started to rise rapidly, hospitalizations have not gone up.

“There is no need to panic,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

India has so far recorded almost 35 million COVID-19 infections.

The current surge in cases is largely concentrated in India’s big cities such as Delhi and the financial capital, Mumbai.

The nation has reported more than 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant, with the highest number of infections in the western state of Maharashtra.

Many states have imposed new restrictions, including night curfews, limiting seating in bars and restaurants, and banning large public gatherings.

The latest to enforce such restrictions was the state of West Bengal, where authorities on Sunday closed all schools and colleges.

The new surge prompted Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to urge states to speedily ramp up medical infrastructure.

To bolster the public health system, including adding beds in intensive care units, Indian lawmakers approved a US$3.1 billion financial package in August, but less than 17 percent of those funds have been utilized so far, Mandaviya said.

India experienced a devastating surge of infections in April and May last year when more than 400,000 cases were recorded daily at the peak of the crisis. That surge was mainly driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and it overwhelmed the healthcare system, as hospitals ran out of beds and medical oxygen.

Health experts said the nation is unlikely to witness last year’s harrowing scenes this time because of a more vaccinated population, but warned that the surge in cases due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant could once again strain the health system.

Vineeta Bal, a doctor who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune, said vaccinating those under the age of 18 was important as it would reduce transmission and help protect adults, including those who had other diseases that made them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“In the Omicron context, this is more important because it is so transmissible,” Bal said.

India has so far partially vaccinated almost 90 percent of its eligible population and nearly 64 percent have received two doses. The Indian government is yet to decide on offering booster shots for adults.

However, health experts are worried after the Indian Election Commission last week allowed legislative elections early this year to go ahead as planned in Uttar Pradesh, the nation’s most populous state with more than 200 million people, raising fears that the infections could spread unchecked.

Political leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been visiting the state, leading rallies and delivering speeches to packed crowds.

The photographs have intensified concerns, bringing back memories of the last year’s surge, when political parties led mass rallies as infections soared throughout the nation.

Bal said that the large crowds represented a heightened risk.

“I am extremely worried about a repeat of last year,” she said.