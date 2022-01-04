Indian health authorities yesterday began vaccinating those aged 15 to 18, as more states started to enforce tighter restrictions to arrest a new surge of COVID-19 infections stoked by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.
State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and at special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in infections, particularly in the nation’s densely populated cities.
Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data yesterday showed that more than 33,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours. Deaths increased by 123, bringing the total to nearly 482,000.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Authorities are saying that even as cases have started to rise rapidly, hospitalizations have not gone up.
“There is no need to panic,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.
India has so far recorded almost 35 million COVID-19 infections.
The current surge in cases is largely concentrated in India’s big cities such as Delhi and the financial capital, Mumbai.
The nation has reported more than 1,700 cases of the Omicron variant, with the highest number of infections in the western state of Maharashtra.
Many states have imposed new restrictions, including night curfews, limiting seating in bars and restaurants, and banning large public gatherings.
The latest to enforce such restrictions was the state of West Bengal, where authorities on Sunday closed all schools and colleges.
The new surge prompted Indian Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to urge states to speedily ramp up medical infrastructure.
To bolster the public health system, including adding beds in intensive care units, Indian lawmakers approved a US$3.1 billion financial package in August, but less than 17 percent of those funds have been utilized so far, Mandaviya said.
India experienced a devastating surge of infections in April and May last year when more than 400,000 cases were recorded daily at the peak of the crisis. That surge was mainly driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and it overwhelmed the healthcare system, as hospitals ran out of beds and medical oxygen.
Health experts said the nation is unlikely to witness last year’s harrowing scenes this time because of a more vaccinated population, but warned that the surge in cases due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant could once again strain the health system.
Vineeta Bal, a doctor who studies immune systems at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune, said vaccinating those under the age of 18 was important as it would reduce transmission and help protect adults, including those who had other diseases that made them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“In the Omicron context, this is more important because it is so transmissible,” Bal said.
India has so far partially vaccinated almost 90 percent of its eligible population and nearly 64 percent have received two doses. The Indian government is yet to decide on offering booster shots for adults.
However, health experts are worried after the Indian Election Commission last week allowed legislative elections early this year to go ahead as planned in Uttar Pradesh, the nation’s most populous state with more than 200 million people, raising fears that the infections could spread unchecked.
Political leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have been visiting the state, leading rallies and delivering speeches to packed crowds.
The photographs have intensified concerns, bringing back memories of the last year’s surge, when political parties led mass rallies as infections soared throughout the nation.
Bal said that the large crowds represented a heightened risk.
“I am extremely worried about a repeat of last year,” she said.
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance