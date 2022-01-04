The world’s oldest person on Sunday celebrated her 119th birthday in Japan, saying she is determined to extend the record by another year.
Kane Tanaka, who has a weakness for fizzy drinks and chocolate, marked the milestone with staff at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka Prefecture, media reports said.
The Guinness Book of Records recognized Tanaka’s status in March 2019, when she was 116; she went on to achieve an all-time Japanese age record when she reached 117 years and 261 days in September 2020.
Born in 1903 — the year the Wright brothers made their first powered flight and the first Tour de France was held — Tanaka has lived through five Japanese imperial reigns and has set her sights on reaching her 120th birthday, Kyodo news agency quoted family members as saying.
Tanaka, who was born six months before George Orwell, is one of a large and growing number of Japanese centenarians.
In an estimate released in September ahead of the annual Respect for the Aged Day, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said that a record 86,510 people were aged 100 or older, an increase of 6,060 from the previous year.
Women make up the vast majority of centenarians, with men accounting for just more than 10,000, the ministry said.
When the annual survey was first conducted in 1963, Japan had just 153 centenarians, but the number had soared to more than 10,000 by 1998.
Life expectancy in Japan, one of the fastest-aging societies on Earth, is also at a record high, at 87.74 for women and 81.64 for men.
However, the number of young people is shrinking, amid failed attempts to raise the nation’s low birth rate.
Government figures showed that 1.2 million people saw in the New Year as new adults — those who had turned 20 — a drop of 40,000 from last year and the lowest number since records were first kept in 1968.
When Tanaka became Japan’s oldest person on record she celebrated with a bottle of Coke — her favorite drink — and made a peace sign for photographers.
While visiting restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic means she has had limited contact with family members, she reportedly uses gestures to communicate with nursing home staff and is keen on puzzles and board games.
The seventh of nine siblings, Tanaka married when she was 19 and helped run the family’s noodle shop after her husband and eldest son went to fight in the second Sino-Japanese war, which began in 1937.
He 62-year-old grandson, Eiji, said he wanted to congratulate Tanaka in person as soon as possible.
“I hope she remains healthy and has fun everyday as she grows older,” Kyodo quoted him as saying.
