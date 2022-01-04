Moon promises final push for peace with Pyongyang

UNIFICATION: South Korea’s president pledged to pursue normalization of inter-Korean relations, adding that he hoped the next administration would continue such talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday vowed to use his last months in office to press for a diplomatics breakthrough with North Korea, despite public silence from Pyongyang over his attempts for a declaration of peace between the two sides.

“The government will pursue normalization of inter-Korean relations and an irreversible path to peace until the end,” Moon said in his final New Year’s address before his five-year term endss in May. “I hope efforts for dialogue will continue in the next administration, too.”

“All Koreans have long aspired to peace, prosperity, and unification,” Moon said. “I will continue to make efforts to institutionalize sustainable peace, and I won’t stop that until the end of my term.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in offers greetings during his final New Year’s address meeting via video links at the presidential office in Seoul yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We are a divided country and we have been tshrough war. There is nothing more precious than peace to us,” he added.

In his own address on New Year’s Eve, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made no mention of Moon’s calls for a declaration officially ending the 1950-1953 Korean War, or of stalled denuclearization talks with the US.

Moon held multiple summits with Kim, including once in Pyongyang, during a flurry of negotiations in 2018 and 2019, before talks stalled amid disagreements over international demands that the North surrender its arsenal of nuclear weapons, and Pyongyang’s call for Washington and Seoul to ease sanctions and drop other “hostile policies.”

Moon is pushing an “end of war declaration” as a way to jumpstart those stalled negotiations and his administration has hinted at backchannel discussions.

However, North Korea has not publicly responded to the latest push, and the US has said it supports the idea, but may disagree with the South over its timing.

“It is true that there is still a long way to go,” Moon said, but added that if inter-Korean relations improve, the international community wuld follow.

Moon said his outreach to North Korea had been enabled by a large military buildup that helped make South Korea safer.

“Peace is possible on strong security,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed the standoff with North Korea, as Pyongyang put the country into an unprecedented lockdown and Moon faced domestic pressure to tamp down the first major COVID-19 outbreak outside of China in early 2020.

Since then, South Korea has used aggressive tracking and tracing to keep overall cases and deaths relatively low by global standards.

