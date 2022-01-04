South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday vowed to use his last months in office to press for a diplomatics breakthrough with North Korea, despite public silence from Pyongyang over his attempts for a declaration of peace between the two sides.
“The government will pursue normalization of inter-Korean relations and an irreversible path to peace until the end,” Moon said in his final New Year’s address before his five-year term endss in May. “I hope efforts for dialogue will continue in the next administration, too.”
“All Koreans have long aspired to peace, prosperity, and unification,” Moon said. “I will continue to make efforts to institutionalize sustainable peace, and I won’t stop that until the end of my term.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We are a divided country and we have been tshrough war. There is nothing more precious than peace to us,” he added.
In his own address on New Year’s Eve, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made no mention of Moon’s calls for a declaration officially ending the 1950-1953 Korean War, or of stalled denuclearization talks with the US.
Moon held multiple summits with Kim, including once in Pyongyang, during a flurry of negotiations in 2018 and 2019, before talks stalled amid disagreements over international demands that the North surrender its arsenal of nuclear weapons, and Pyongyang’s call for Washington and Seoul to ease sanctions and drop other “hostile policies.”
Moon is pushing an “end of war declaration” as a way to jumpstart those stalled negotiations and his administration has hinted at backchannel discussions.
However, North Korea has not publicly responded to the latest push, and the US has said it supports the idea, but may disagree with the South over its timing.
“It is true that there is still a long way to go,” Moon said, but added that if inter-Korean relations improve, the international community wuld follow.
Moon said his outreach to North Korea had been enabled by a large military buildup that helped make South Korea safer.
“Peace is possible on strong security,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed the standoff with North Korea, as Pyongyang put the country into an unprecedented lockdown and Moon faced domestic pressure to tamp down the first major COVID-19 outbreak outside of China in early 2020.
Since then, South Korea has used aggressive tracking and tracing to keep overall cases and deaths relatively low by global standards.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Bulgaria could join the eurozone in 2024, but the nation is divided over the prospect of ditching its national currency and joining the single European currency club. Krasimir Atanasov, a 37-year-old tennis instructor waiting in line at a currency exchange office in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, is keen on the change. Like millions of his compatriots, he has emigrated abroad — in his case to Finland — and wants Bulgaria to “be like other European countries” and use the euro. However, 58-year-old Valeria Petrova, who describes herself as a “nationalist,” said that she wants to “keep the lev,” Bulgaria’s national currency. She worries that
LOCKED IN: Many people have been forbidden from leaving their residences or universities, although a city government official said that curbs may be loosened soon China ended its final week of last year with its biggest tally of local COVID-19 cases for any seven-day period since subduing the country’s first epidemic nearly two years ago, despite an arsenal of some of the world’s toughest restrictions. The Chinese National Health Commission yesterday reported 175 new community infections with confirmed clinical symptoms for Friday, bringing the total number of local symptomatic cases in the nation in the past week to 1,151. The surge has been driven mostly by an outbreak in the northwestern industrial and tech hub of Xian, a city of 13 million people. The deepening outbreak in Xian
Iran’s space launch on Thursday failed to put its three payloads into orbit after the rocket was unable to reach the required speed, an Iranian Ministry of Defence spokesman Ahmad Hosseini said in remarks carried on state television on Friday. The attempted launch, which came as indirect US-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal, drew criticism from Washington, as well as Germany and France. “For a payload to enter orbit, it needs to reach speeds above 7,600 [metres per second]. We reached 7,350,” Hosseini said in a documentary about the launch vehicle broadcast on state
Devastated by the loss of his daughter to COVID-19, Jaime Michaus has joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the WHO, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing,” Michaus said. “I have mixed feelings because it seems like I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” who died aged 25 in July, leaving behind a one-month-old baby, he said. “No amount of money is going to bring her back, but I’m doing it for the future of my granddaughter,” the 63-year-old retiree said, estimating that he has a 50 percent chance