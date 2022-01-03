World News Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Fewer cars torched

Hundreds of parked vehicles go up in flames in the country each New Year’s Eve, set afire by young revelers, a much lamented tradition that appeared in decline this year, which saw only 874 vehicles burned, fewer than the 1,316 in 2019, Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday. Fewer arson attacks occurred because of massive police presence, enforcing laws and COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, he said. Vehicles are set on fire for many reasons, including gangs hiding evidence of their crimes and people making false insurance claims, but vehicle-torching took a new step in the country when it became a way to mark the arrival of the new year in the 1990s.

RUSSIA

Five killed in bus crash

Five people were killed and 21 injured in a bus crash south of Moscow yesterday, authorities said. The traffic inspection agency said it took place at about 5:45am near Ryazan, about 270km from the capital. The bus might have hit a pillar by a railroad bridge, the agency said, adding that the injuries were of “various severity.” There were 49 passengers on board, authorities said. Police said that a criminal case has been opened regarding contraventions of traffic rules.

NETHERLANDS

Rave shut down by police

Police on Saturday broke up a rave attended by hundreds in a disused factory, as the party was in contravention of COVID-19 rules, local media reported. Dozens of police officers entered the makeshift venue in the central town of Rijswijk, with hundreds more mobilized to shepherd people away, NOS television said. Several partygoers were arrested, but there was no violence, broadcaster Omroep Gelderland said. Locals said they had seen vehicles come for the rave from France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

ISRAEL

Targets in Gaza attacked

The military yesterday said it had launched strikes against militant targets in the Gaza Strip, a day after rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled territory. Video filmed in Khan Younis showed three huge explosions, and fighter jets could be heard flying overhead. There was no immediate confirmation on possible casualties. The military said the attacks targeted a rocket manufacturing facility and a military post for Hamas. The airstrikes come as retaliation for two rockets fired from Gaza on Saturday, which landed in the Mediterranean Sea. It was not clear whether the rockets were meant to hit targets, as Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea.

UNITED STATES

Trapped workers rescued

Search-and-rescue crews in New Mexico on Saturday used ropes and helicopters to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesman Robert Arguellas said that crews first rescued 20 people stranded in one car and several hours later rescued a 21st person stranded by themselves in a second car. All were employees of the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway or a mountaintop restaurant. The 20 people in one car were being ferried down to the base at the end of their workday, and the other person had been heading up the mountain to provide overnight security, Arguellas said. There were no reported injuries among those stranded, just much frustration, he said.