‘Incredible’: Trump supporters recall US Capitol siege

RENEWED THREAT: ‘I would do it again,’ one man said, referring to the riot on Jan. 6 last year, where he said he stopped short of breaching the building

AFP, WASHINGTON





They descended upon Washington in the thousands, gathering to protest the result of a presidential election they still claim was “rigged.”

The US Capitol came under attack, leaving the country wounded.

One year after the riots of Jan. 6 last year, three participants recall a day that shocked the world.

Glen Montfalcone, a supporter of former US president Donald Trump, speaks to a reporter in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Dec. 16 last year. Photo: AFP

“January 6 was incredible,” says Samson Racioppi, a 40-year-old Republican Party stalwart who rented several buses to drive people to Washington from his home state of Massachusetts.

The day began with then-US president Donald Trump addressing a sea of supporters waving “Trump 2020” flags in the biting cold near the White House.

Trump fired up the crowd with a defiant speech, repeating his false claims that he won the November 2020 election over his Democratic competitor, US President Joe Biden.

A man on Jan. 6 last year calls on fellow rioters to raid the US Capitol in Washington. Photo: AFP

“I remember the actual feeling of that day of euphoria,” said Jim Wood, who came to Washington from New Hampshire. “Seeing all the people.”

Before Trump finished speaking, Wood, headed toward the Capitol, where the US Congress was certifying Biden’s election victory.

Thousands of others did the same, and a large crowd assembled around the Capitol.

“Then all of a sudden, you heard, I guess, from my remembrance, screams of, you know: ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,’” said Glen Montfalcone, who also came to Washington from Massachusetts. “And then kind of anarchy started happening.”

“People were pushing, pushing, pushing. ‘Go go, forge forward, forge forward,’” he said. “And so we all did, we all forged forward and just started entering into the area, and then up the stairs.”

All three men say that they did not enter the Capitol itself. They could be risking prison if they said they did.

However, hundreds of people did swarm the building, including a tattooed, half-naked man wearing horns and a fur hat. One protester was shot dead by police.

The world watched live, aghast, as the citadel of US democracy came under assault.

Wood said that the televised images he saw broadcast the next day at breakfast were “demonizing” and that the vast majority of the protesters remained outside the Capitol.

During the next few months, two competing narratives would arise.

Trump supporters say that it was a peaceful protest against a “stolen” election.

Police officers who fought with the mob, Democratic US lawmakers and even some Republicans called it “terrorism.”

In the wake of the event, law enforcement launched a nationwide sweep for participants in the assault on the Capitol. Montfalcone has had FBI agents turn up at his door. Several friends have been arrested. At his law school, students unsuccessfully attempted to have Racioppi thrown out.

In Washington, a US House of Representatives committee is investigating what has been described as an insurrection or a coup attempt.

The participants in the event reject this characterization.

On the contrary, Racioppi says proudly: “This is something I’m going to tell my grandkids about.”

He remains convinced, like many Republicans, that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump, despite the absence of any credible evidence this occurred.

The law student said that Jan. 6 last year was just a skirmish in an ongoing conflict.

“We’re looking at it as if it’s a war, right?” Racioppi said. “And the war is the elections in November.”

“And leading up to that war, we’re going to create a series of battles,” he said. “We’re going to cause as much political damage to the left and the people who support tyranny as possible.”

Would he do it again?

“Of course I would do it again,” he said.